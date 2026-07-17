High praise after boxing trainer and manager refurbish Mdantsane ring

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WBC mini-flyweight world champ Siyakholwa Kuse is flanked by his team, from left, assistant trainer Richard Fernandes, manager Brian Mitchell and head trainer Manny Fernandes. Picture:

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Boxing trainer Manny Fernandez, manager Brian Mitchell and Fernandez’s assistant and son Richard, have been showered with praise for their generosity in refurbishing a boxing ring at Sisonke Boxing Gym in Mdantsane, near kuGompo City.

The Sisonke Gym is where Siyakholwa “The One” Kuse first discovered his passion for boxing and began the journey that ultimately led him to becoming a world champion.

Kuse is trained by Fernandez and Richard at Mitchell’s gym in Edenvale, Johannesburg east.

The trio guided Kuse to victory when he won the WBC mini-flyweight belt from Filipino Melvin Jerusalem in a Golden Gloves tournament at Emperors Palace on March 16.

Kuse became the first WBC world champion from the Eastern Cape, a province that has produced champions from the IBF, WBA, WBO, WBU and IBO sanctioning boxing bodies.

Fernandez, Mitchell and Richard accompanied Kuse on his homecoming celebration, and noticed the boxing ring needed improvement.

“The ring floor was not level, they had wood on wood, so we knew there was something wrong,” said Fernandez. “We got hold of somebody from the gym to have a look at the floor ... we bought the ring floor and the boards which were installed by guys from the gym.

“I then bought foam (sponge) to put on top of the boards and they used the same mat to cover it. I thought it was difficult for kids to box from that ring.

”We did this from the bottom of our hearts ... we were not asked."

Gym chairman Vuyolomzi Mtekwana penned a letter of gratitude to Fernandez, Mitchell and Richard on completion of the project.

It reads: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your generosity in refurbishing our boxing ring following Siyakholwa Kuse’s homecoming celebration.

“During the homecoming visit, you took the time to stop at Sisonke Boxing Club, the place where Siyakholwa Kuse first discovered his passion for boxing and began the journey that ultimately led him to becoming a world champion.

“Seeing the condition of our ring, you immediately committed yourselves to restoring it, and true to your word, you fulfilled that promise.

“Your actions have demonstrated integrity, compassion, and a genuine commitment to the future of boxing. The impact of your generosity extends far beyond the refurbishment itself. ”

Mtekwana said for every young boxer who steps into that ring, it now represents hope and possibility.

“It reminds them that greatness can emerge from humble beginnings, just as Siyakholwa Kuse did,” he added.

“His success has not only inspired a new generation of athletes but has also directly improved the environment in which they train and dream.

“The refurbished ring provides a safer and more professional space for our children and young athletes to develop their skills, build discipline, and pursue excellence.”

Mtekwana added: “It sends a powerful message that when one person succeeds, they can open doors and create opportunities for many others who follow in their footsteps.

“Your contribution has strengthened not only our facilities but also the belief of every child who walks through our doors — that their dreams matter and that their community believes in them.

“Thank you for investing in the future of our young people and for becoming part of the Sisonke Boxing Club story.”

He said Fernandes’ kindness and generosity will have a lasting impact on generations of boxers to come.

“We sincerely appreciate your support and look forward to welcoming you back to Sisonke Boxing Club in the future,” he said.

Sowetan