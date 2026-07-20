Malajika brothers on quest to win WBC belts

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The Malajika boxing family, based in the south of Johannesburg, could have two World Boxing Council (WBC) belts in the family display before the end of the year.

It all begins on Saturday with Charlton “Baby Pain” challenging WBC International bantamweight champ, Zambian David “Sniper” Mwale, at the Government Complex in Lusaka.

Then on September 26, Charlton’s older brother, Ricardo “The Magic Man”, will oppose Tomoya Tsuboi for the vacant WBC junior-bantamweight title in Japan.

The Malajikas are trained by Manny Fernandes, with boxing hall of fame inductee Brian “The Road Warrior” Mitchell managing their careers.

Golden Gloves, SA’s premier boxing promotions company, which has produced world champions from all world sanctioning bodies since 1990, promotes the careers of the Malajika brothers.

Golden Gloves CEO Rodney Berman and the company’s director, Nivi Grogor, invited WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman to SA in May.

He attended the WBC mini flyweight world championship between Mitchells’ charge Siyakhola Kuse and dethroned title holder Melvin Jerusalem.

Sulaiman promised to give South Africans opportunities.

Two months later, Golden Gloves fighters will be involved in world boxing titles of that Mexico-based boxing body.

His ring craft has carried him to the brink of a major breakthrough — Clinton van der Berg, Golden Gloves’ publicist

Charlton has not fought since he stopped Filipino foe Froilan Saludar in the fourth round in Golden Gloves’ event at Emperors Palace in October.

The IBO Youth bantamweight champion, who made his pro debut in May 2023, has nine wins, with four coming by a knockout, against a loss.

His dance partner, Mwale, who serves his country as a police inspector, is the former ABU champ.

He claimed the vacant WBC International bantamweight title in June last year by defeating Ghana’s Michael Decardi Nelson.

Mwale’s most recent victory occurred in July when he successfully defended his WBC International title against Tanzanian challenger Ramadhan Milonzi via a stoppage in Lusaka.

Mwale remains undefeated after 13 fights. The fight on Saturday is the sort of fight that reveals whether a promising contender is ready for the world stage.

Golden Gloves’ publicist Clinton van der Berg described Malajika as a slick boxer with sharp feet and a disciplined work ethic. “He is at his best when he dictates the geography of a fight,” said Van der Berg. “He glides in and out of range, builds pressure behind intelligent movement rather than reckless aggression, and forces opponents to chase shadows.”

“His ring craft has carried him to the brink of a major breakthrough.

“But nothing about Lusaka will come easily.”

Luckily, Grogor will travel to Lusaka to support her charge.

Sowetan