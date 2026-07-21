Mwale vows to teach Bongco manners before knocking him out

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Simnikiwe Bongco returning to East London with his Commonwealth Games medal last year.

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Denis “The Menace” Mwale has promised not only to knock the hell out of Simnikiwe Bongco but also to teach him some manners when they collide at The Galleria in Sandton on Saturday night.

“I am going to win the fight by a KO and teach him some manners,” said the SA-based Malawian who is trained by Thembani Hobyani.

Bongco will be competing in only his fifth professional fight, while Mwale has had 21 bouts, with 11 wins, nine losses and one no contest.

Twenty-five-year-old Bongco has vast experience as an amateur, with 229 wins from 238 fights.

But, to Mwale, that counts for nothing because of the difference between amateurs and pros.

“Just like a baby, you first crawl before you learn to walk. He’s had four fights against nobodies, but he thinks he can beat me,” said Mwale.

“I will take him to deep waters and drown him ... he thinks I am his stepping stone ... he’s going to meet a proper professional boxer now.

“I’ve been there, I know how the game works. I teach some lessons about boxing. I don’t underestimate him, but I know for sure I will beat him.”

Bongco, who is trained by Peter Smith, was overheard saying, “This is a good step up for me, and I am ready just to show everyone what I’ve got. A lot of people underestimate the power I have.

“At the end of the day, if Denis stands in front of me, he’s going to get knocked out in the first round.

“He needs to be cautious, but a knockout definitely is going to happen. In which round, I don’t know, but it is definitely going to happen.

“I am slowly maturing as long as my coach is happy with my performance and improvements. Next few months or next year, I will become unstoppable.”

The bout will form part of an eight-bout tourney of promoter Geraldine Lerena.

It will feature a six-rounder between ring veterans, Jackson “M3″ Chauke and Gideon “Hardcore” Buthelezi.

The last boxer to represent South Africa at the Olympics in Beijing in 2008, 40-year-old Chauke from Tembisa is a former SA and IBO flyweight world champion.

Chauke last fought when he lost to Zimbabwean eight-fight novice Ndabezinhle Phiri in what was Chauke’s fourth defeat in 30 matches.

Chauke is trained by Damien Durandt and Andson Kazembe. The boxer’s dance partner is 40-year-old Buthelezi from Boipatong in the Vaal.

A former IBO world champ in three weight divisions, Buthelezi last fought in 2022, losing to Filipino prospect Dave Apolinario for the vacant IBO flyweight title.

That defeat left Buthelezi with a record of 26 wins and six losses. Buthelezi will have trainer Keith Rass in his corner on Saturday evening.

Topping the card will be a 10-round bout between IBO All-Africa featherweight champion Lindokuhle Khuzwayo and Gauteng champion Sabelo Ndwandwe.

Action will begin at 7pm.

Sowetan