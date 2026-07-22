Rula reaches weight limit two weeks ahead of WBF flyweight bout

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Eastern Cape flyweight boxing champ Owethu Rula and her trainer Caiphus Ntate are ready to win the WBF title against Smangele Hadebe on August 8. Picture:

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Owethu Rula is already within the weight limit of the flyweight division, which is 50.8kg, two weeks ahead of her WBF flyweight world title fight, says her trainer Caiphus Ntate.

That can only be attributed to dedication, hard work and the wish to win a boxing belt.

Being at or slightly below the contracted division limit will allow Rula to bypass severe dehydration and focus on training sharpness, rather than shedding muscle and water.

Training for a fight while cutting weight is tough.

You are forced to push your body through gruelling, high-intensity sessions while operating in a caloric deficit.

This combination leads to severe physical fatigue, mental fog, and compromised recovery. It is widely considered one of the hardest aspects of combat sports.

Rula from Walmer in Gqeberha will clash with Smangele “Smash” Hadebe at Grandwest Casino in Cape Town.

Dubbed “Battle at the Island”, the tournament will feature six female titles and a single male championship bout.

It will take place on August 8, a day before South Africa celebrates the national Women’s Day.

The match is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Under the South African Boxing Act regulations, female professional boxing matches are capped at a duration of two minutes per round.

For national title fights sanctioned by Boxing SA, the mandated distance is 10 rounds, while provincial titles are contested over eight rounds.

Rula and Habede will headline the tournament to be organised by Terry-Anne Hart’s Fighters Club promotion.

Rula, who is managed by Lonki Witbooi, was initially scheduled to challenge Hadebe for her national title.

But Hart successfully upgraded the matchup to an international world title fight.

“We are 2kg over the limit,” said Ntate.

“And that is on purpose. She is sparring against Nozipho Bell [junior-lightweight fighter] and Sanele Magwaza [junior-featherweight campaigner].

“The motive behind her sparring against heavy and aggressive fighters is to prepare her for Hadebe who is an aggressive fighter.”

Ntate described Hadebe from Walkerville in the south of Johannesburg as a world class boxer and he respects her.

“But I have a golden plan to upset her,” he said, adding that Hadebe’s experience does not bother them.

“Owethu has fought four title fights ... she’s well-tested. I have vast experience in world title fights ... undermine us at your own peril. We are going to shock the country on August 8.”

Owethu, the Eastern Cape champion, has a record of six wins and five losses.

On the other hand, Hadebe, the former ABU and WBO Africa champ, has chalked up 15 wins, five losses, and two draws.

Hadebe is trained by Harry Ramogoadi and Sihle Mathenjwa, while Colleen McAusland manages the boxer’s career.

Jason Phaal and Meegan King will do battle for the SA cruiserweight title that was vacated by Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu two weeks ago.

Hart said doors will open at 5pm and action will begin at 6pm.

Sowetan