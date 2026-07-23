No IBF Africa Continental fight for Matikinca due to unresolved contract with trainer Smith, warns Lejaka

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Tiisetso “Tito” Matikinca can’t be involved in an IBF Continental Africa bantamweight title fight which was scheduled for August 1, Boxing SA has confirmed.

That is because Matikinca, whose corner was to be manned by new trainer-cum manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, has a legally binding Boxing SA contract with trainer Sean Smith.

Matikinca announced in June that he was leaving Smith’s stable to join Nathan’s Hot Box Gym under No Doubt management.

The boxer, who chalked up 10 wins with eight knockouts under Smith, stated he needed better career elevation.

Sowetan understands that in the beginning of June, Nathan wrote to the regulator, informing it that Matikinca had joined him after leaving Smith.

Nathan was, however, advised by the regulator that this transfer could not happen until Matikinca had fully and properly terminated his contract with Smith.

Despite this caution, Nathan still went ahead and publicly announced that he was managing the boxer and was preparing an IBF-sanctioned fight for him for August.

CEO of Boxing SA Tsholofelo Lejaka met with Matikinca and Smith to intervene and preside over a formal conciliation process to assist Smith and Matikinca to agree on amicable terms for termination of their contract.

So far the conciliation process seems to be failing because Sowetan understands that the contract is still not officially terminated.

When probed about Boxing SA’s position on the plight and welfare of the boxer, Lejaka said the regulator places the welfare of the boxer at the centre of this process.

“It is for that reason that so far BSA has prioritised this matter and ensured that it facilitates dialogue between all three parties — Smith, Matikinca and Nathan,” said Lejaka.

He added that it was regrettable that despite these efforts some of the parties still jumped the gun and acted outside the provision of a legally binding contract.

“This impatience and fragrant disregard for the rule of law has prompted BSA to caution Mr Colin Nathan that until Matikinca has legally terminated his current contract with Mr Sean Smith, no other manager can arbitrarily take over the obligation of paragraph 1.1 of Matikinca’s contract with Mr Sean Smith,” said Lejaka.

“In terms of this paragraph, at the moment only Smith can arrange fights and guide the career of Tiisetso.

“This is why it is important that instead of rushing to arrange fights and contravene the law, all focus must go towards discussing the termination process and agreeing on amicable grounds.”

Lejaka also confirmed cautioning all parties to be reasonable in their conditions so that the agreement for Matikinca’s career progress is not unreasonably stifled.

“So far BSA is hopeful that the parties will ultimately find a resolution,” he said.

“Should the conciliation fail to produce an agreement, the next step will be the arbitration process, and that one will produce outcomes that are binding.”

Sowetan