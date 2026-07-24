Khuzwayo and Ndwandwe’s match will decide the future of SA’s featherweight class, says Mnisi

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Former ABU champ Abbey Mnisi with his award as 2023 matchmaker of the year. Picture:

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The outcome of the match between Lindokuhle Khuzwayo and Sabelo Ndwandwe at The Galleria in Sandton on Saturday night will decide the best boxer in the local junior featherweight division, says Abbey Mnisi.

“No disrespect to the current South African champion (Lindelani Sibisi), but these boys are the future of the featherweight division.”

An award-winning matchmaker, Mnisi put the bout together on behalf of Geraldine Lerena’s Aquila Boxing Promotion (ABP).

A former ABU junior bantamweight boxing champion, who has established himself as a top boxing matchmaker, Mnisi said, “Their fight will decide the best. I am told they sparred against each other before and the session became competitive due to exchanges of blows.

“Granted, sparring can’t be compared to real fighting, but it’s a fight between boxers who know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”

Mnisi described Ndwandwe as a slow starter who gets hotter as a fight progresses while Khuzwayo’s punch placement is brilliant.

Trained by Sean Smith, Khuzwayo holds the IBO All Africa title while Ndwandwe is the Gauteng champion.

Undefeated former three-time amateur South African champion Khuzwayo claimed the IBO All Africa championship in November by defeating Nigeria’s Riliwan Lawal via a devastating second-round knockout.

Their fight was part of an ABP card, which took place at the same venue where Khuzwayo will hope to chalk up his first successful defence.

The fight in November was matched by Mnisi, who pitted Ndwandwe against Luke Hendrikz, a six-rounder, in one of the undercard bouts.

Ndwandwe and Hendrikz produced fireworks and their fiercely contested fight had fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Ushered to war by Mthobisi Buthelezi and Duho Kim, Ndwandwe emerged victorious on points.

Tomorrow night’s eight-bout card was dubbed “Knockout Chaos 2″ by Lerena, whose husband and former WBC bridgerweight world boxing champ Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena, is the promotion’s ambassador.

Kevin worked alongside Mnisi.

“Kevin insists he does not want easy fights, hence the fight card, especially the main bout, is between unbeaten fighters,” said Mnisi.

Also featured is Dino Malajika, whose brother Charlton “Baby Pain” Malajika will challenge WBC International bantamweight champion Zambian David “Sniper” Mwale at Government Complex in Lusaka tomorrow night.

Malajika is trained by Richard Fernandes, son of accomplished veteran trainer Manny Fernandes, who is in Zambia with Charlton.

He will take on Liam Fox over four rounds. Somebody’s record will certainly be tainted.

Mnisi said two former world champs and ring veterans, Gideon “Hard Core” Buthelezi and Jackson “M3″ Chauke, are also in the programme.

They will meet over six rounds in the junior bantamweight division, where 40-year-old Buthelezi once ruled with an iron fist as the IBO world champ.

Buthelezi’s corner will be manned by Keith Rass while Chauke, 41, the former IBO flyweight world champ, will have Damien Durandt and Andson Kazembe barking instructions in his corner.

Hendrikz will take on Gauteng junior lightweight champion Tumelo Mphahlele over six rounds while Kaine “K9″ Fourie will welcome Congolese Faraday Mukandila over six rounds in the welterweights.

Fourie is the former Gauteng, ABU Sadc and IBF Continental junior lightweight champion.

He is under the tutelage of Gert Strydom, a long-standing coach and trainer who has built a reputation for developing professional fighters and adding fortitude to their skillsets.

Action on Saturday night will start at 7pm.

Sowetan