Ex-drug addicts set to make pro boxing debut on Saturday

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The Lewis brothers, Christo and Kyle, younger sister McKyla and their mother Haley ahead of the brothers' professional boxing debut in Germiston. Photo Supplied

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Haley Lewis hasn’t had it easy. Her husband Pieter died in 2012 after being shot in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving her to raise their three children on her own.

The story of Christo and Kyle Lewis has been documented, particularly in relation to the troubles they faced after falling prey to drugs in their early teens.

They were deeply affected by the trauma of losing their father.

After both brothers decided that enough was enough — and that the pain they were causing their mother and themselves needed to stop — they chose to get clean and enter rehabilitation.

There was a boxing programme at the rehabilitation facility, run by former heavyweight fighter Basil “No Apologies” Ray in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg.

They turned to a sport driven by second chances, with their 47-year-old mother’s full support.

“I am so proud of them both,” she said.

“I remember when they were full-blown addicts and refused help. I would just call them both every day to make sure they were alive.”

That was years ago. Both brothers are now clean and sober and will make their professional debuts under trainer Sean Ness this weekend at Boxing 5’s Sunday “Chapter 2” event.

Ness is a former SA welterweight champion — who was under the guidance of accomplished trainer-cum-manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan.

The bouts featuring the Lewis brothers will form part of Boxing 5’s boxing weekend, which begins with “New Chapter” on Saturday night.

Nathan’s charge, Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu, will headline the event against the Filipino Jemuel Aranas over 10 rounds in the super flyweight division.

Cafu iss managed by Nathan’s No Doubt management which will look after the careers of Christo and Kyle.

Haley wanted to show her commitment to her sons’ recovery and to the sport they have chosen.

She registered as an amateur coach, and her youngest child, McKyla, 18 — the sister of Christo, 26 and Kyle, 24 — is also an aspiring amateur fighter.

“Ja, our whole family is involved now in boxing. But I told McKyla that she needs to focus on her matric this year before fighting again,” said Haley.

It’s a new chapter for the Lewis family — a chapter that shines with light and hope.

Both events on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon will be streamed live on Discover Sport.