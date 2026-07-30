Former WBO world boxing champ Phumelela Cafu promises to win tune-up fight

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Phumelela Cafu and trainer Colin Nathan wrapped up training duties at the DLX gym for his Saturday clash against Bam Rodriguez in Frisco. Picture:

Returning to an official boxing match after a year-long layoff for a boxer, whose last fight was a stoppage, is extremely challenging.

They must rebuild defensive reactions after experiencing a traumatic blackout.

Experts say peak aerobic capacity, explosive power, and muscle mass degrade significantly over a 12-month period.

When it comes to timing and reflexes, muscle memory remains, but the sharp, automatic pathways required to read and react to high-speed punches lose their edge.

Phumelela Cafu faces those hurdles in his tune-up 10-round fight at Beula Park Academy in Germiston against Filipino Jemuel Aranas on Saturday night.

Fondly known as “The Truth”, Cafu’s last fight was a 10th-round defeat on July 19 last year.

His trainer-cum-manager, Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, threw in the towel after Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez landed a heavy right hook that wobbled Cafu, who lost the WBO junior bantamweight world title.

That was Cafu’s first defeat. He intends to put in a dominant performance on Saturday evening.

“I will try to get rounds since I’ve been inactive for over a year,” he said.

Asked how much promoter Larry Wainstein is paying him, Cafu would not divulge the figures for Saturday’s bout.

“It’s not that bad ... the main thing for me is to get back into action,” said Cafu, whose estimated pay against Rodriguez was a seven-figure purse.

Cafu is yet to lose a boxing match on home soil after chalking up 10 wins and three draws.

The former WBF International flyweight, South African and IBF International junior bantamweight holder won the WBO world title in Japan and lost in the US.

Sowetan