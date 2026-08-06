Bernice Ferreira is first female African boxer to contest unification bout

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Victory will be the cherry on top for IBO junior lightweight boxing champ, Bernice “The Badger” Ferreira, if she wins the WBC belt from Caroline “Caro” Vyre within the distance on August 15 in the US.

This groundbreaking bout for a South African female boxer will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

History was made when the WBC confirmed that Vyre would make her first defence against Ferreira in a unification bout.

Ferreira stands to become the first African female fighter ever to hold two major world championship titles simultaneously in the same weight division. No local or African female boxer has ever been involved in a unification bout.

Women were given permission to box professionally in South Africa in 2007. That was after the passing and promulgation of the Boxing Act No 11 of 2001.

Vyre and Ferreira will be making their first defences of the belts they won this year. Vyre captured the vacant WBC title in February by defeating former world champion Delfine Persoon, earning one of the biggest victories of her career.

Ferreira won the IBO belt after defeating Malawi’s Ellen “The Tigress” Simwaka via a unanimous decision after 10 tough, closely contested rounds at the Wild Coast Sun in Bizana on May 10.

Born in Paris, 37-year-old Vyre, who emigrated to Canada in 2003, has won 11 of her 12 bouts on points. Even her loss in 2024 was on points after 10 rounds.

She is an orthodox-stance technical boxer who relies on swift footwork, spatial awareness and high-volume punch combinations. A former Olympian, she uses movement, precise angles and body jabs to control distance rather than relying on raw knockout power.

Ferreira is a former SA champion who is known for her relentless drive and body-pounding pressure.

The fight between Ferreira and Vyre will be in the tournament in which US boxing icon Claressa “GWOAT” Shields will challenge the unified WBC and WBA middleweight champion, Australian Kaye “Glamour” Scott, in the main event.

Both these bouts will be contested over 10 rounds and will be broadcast live on DAZN.

The 34-year-old South African has four stoppages in 10 wins. Her trainer-manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan said, “Caroline is a good boxer and we know that. The plan is not to go the distance with her but to unsettle her.

“Our preparations have been good … we had a wonderful camp … she did her sparring and she’s looking good. I think the game plan is on track. There is serious desire, hunger and will to win,” Nathan said.

Ferreira, Nathan, assistant trainer Arafaat Kock and cut man Bernie Pailman leave for Canada on Sunday.

Sowetan