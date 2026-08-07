‘I’ve grown used to taking criticism - Sibisi

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05/08/2026 Orlando Pirates captain, Nkosinathi Sibisi smiling in studio at the MTN8 launch at the Supersport studio in Randburg. Picture:

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Over the past few years, Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi has developed a thick skin.

He’s had to toughen up emotionally because of a barrage of criticism from supporters, who sometimes unfairly criticise him as the weak link in the Pirates defence.

There have been mistakes and a lack of consistency, but “Bhodlela” insists he deserves to be at the Bucanneers.

Sibisi struggled to nail down a regular place in the starting line-up under former coach Jose Riveiro but was given a sustained run by Abdeslam Ouaddou, especially after Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s departure to the US.

Criticism followed him to Bafana Bafana, but former coach Hugo Broos backed him by consistently calling him up, and he took him to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast and in Morocco.

Sibisi was also part of the Bafana squad at the recent 2026 Fifa World Cup. He played in the opening loss to Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, where the team capitulated under pressure.

He led Pirates to their first league title in 14 years last season and said sometimes criticism of him is unfair, but he keeps on learning and trying to get better.

Since Mbokazi’s departure to Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, Sibisi has established a solid central defensive partnership with Lebone Seema in front of goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

“I have grown used to taking criticism,” Sibisi said ahead of Pirates’ MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Durban City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

“Sometimes it is fair, and in that case I take it as best as possible and try to be better. But sometimes it is not fair, and unfortunately there is nothing you can do about it.”

In the four years he has been at Pirates after joining from Golden Arrows, Sibisi has contributed to their domestic cup success. “It is just to keep on trusting and doing what I have been doing because I don’t think it is by chance that I am here.

“I have been working hard, and I have won titles with the club. It has been a great four years for me. I am into my fifth season now, and I have grown a thick skin. As long as it doesn’t affect my family, I will deal with it as best as possible.”

Sowetan