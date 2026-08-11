Young female boxing promoters set to make their mark in Women’s Month

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Young females boxing promoters Relebogile Mashego and Megan Pieterse are sandwiched by veteran ring announcer Sipho Mashego and trainer Steven Pieterse. Photo Supplied

Two young women from diverse cultures — Relebogile Mashego and Megan Pieterse — have joined forces to form Main Bout Boxing Promotions (MBBP) and are determined to take the sport to new heights in Mpumalanga.

Mashego is the daughter of veteran boxing ring announcer Sipho Mashego from the East Rand in Gauteng.

Pieterse is the daughter-in-law of trainer Steven Pieterse whose father, Jan Andries “Happy” Pieterse, won the SA light heavyweight belt in August 1967.

The Pieterses are based in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, where Steven hones the skills of several fighters including Bonginkosi “Malume” Nhlapho, whose WBF Africa light heavyweight belt will be on the line against Ayanda Mthembu as the main bout in MBBP’s maiden tournament at Event City in Middelburg on August 29.

Relegogile, 20, and Megan, 25, founded MBBP in December, with a vision to build a sustainable, inclusive, and dynamic boxing ecosystem that nurtures talent, promotes community well-being, and bridges the urban-rural divide.

Mashego and Pieterse’s unique approach will focus on grassroots development and strategic partnerships to ensure that rural communities benefit from the growth of the sport.

“By investing in people, communities, and holistic development, we will ensure the sport thrives and uplifts all corners of our province,” said Mashego.

Pieterse said one of their objectives is to “provide holistic support for athletes, including housing, nutrition, education, and mental health resources”.

Sipho, Boxing SA’s 2023 Ring Announcer of the Year who was recently honoured by the regulator for his 30 years of service, said: “I am elated to see these young women from different cultures coming into boxing together.”

Steven said: “It’s long overdue that we have something like this in Mpumalanga. Relebogile and Megan are now in a position to grow boxing in our province.

“In 2023, I took 26 boxers to Tzaneen for the championships and we brought back 19 medals, but the problem is that here in Mpumalanga we don’t get recognised for things like that.

“We’ve got a lot of talent that ran away to other provinces due to lack of action. So, [Relebogile and Megan] want to give opportunities to such people and be successful.”

Action will begin at 6pm, and the main supporting bout will feature Phaphama “Load Shedding” Rhonorhono defending his SA welterweight belt against Jabulani Makhense.

Donjuan van Heerden, Pritchard Dube, Pieter de Klerk, Jonathan Sam and Nyiko Nkuna will be involved in undercard fights.