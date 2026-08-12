Prominent business mogul vows to help bury boxers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Phumlani Njilo plans to knock out Big Zulu in their boxing match.

Story audio is generated using AI

Prominent businessman and celebrity boxer Phumlani Njilo has vowed to assist with all requirements for a funeral when a Boxing SA-licensed dies.

Njilo, 37, from Pietermaritzburg is the CEO of IBF Funeral Services.

Njilo — who defeated Siyabonga Nene, known professionally as Big Zulu, in a highly publicised celebrity boxing match at Olive Convention Centre in Durban in 2023 — is based in Johannesburg.

That is where his businesses, including the group of companies under IBF South Africa, are centred.

Njilo was approached by Sandile Vilakazi, a boxing promoter and chairman of the KwaZulu-Natal Boxing Federation.

Vilakazi said there had been situations where they had to put cents and rands together to assist when a boxer died.

“That arrangement is embarrassing because it gives boxing a bad reputation,” he said yesterday.

“I then approached Phumlani Njilo to assist, and he had no problem.

“He came to our press briefing at Vidz Gym in Durban, where we explained to the boxing fraternity how he would assist.

“The fraternity was excited, boxers, in particular. It was in that briefing where we appointed Thulani Mkhwanazi [a traditional healer who is known as Dr 3 Seconds] and former world champ Moruti Mthalane as brand ambassadors.”

Vilakazi said all boxers would be required to do was display Njilo’s company logo on their fighting gear.

The son of Themba Njilo, a well-known businessman, philanthropist, and former mayor of the Msunduzi municipality in Pietermaritzburg, Phumlani told Sowetan yesterday: “I am doing this for the love of sport. I noticed that boxers need this type of assistance.”

Despite long-standing promises, boxers don’t have medical insurance or life cover.

They have benevolent cover, to which they contribute 1.5% of their purses, from a fund meant to assist injured and retired fighters.

It was revived last year by sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie with R1m after it had been discovered that the funds were depleted.

Njilo said: “Like at work, you have employment benefits, so this is a policy where you are able to say if anything happens to me, I will be buried.

“If the family of a boxer who passed on wants money, I will give them R15,000.

“Basically, what qualifies a boxer is BSA’s licence to be active; we will assist.”

Sowetan