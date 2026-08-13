Boxing SA sets R2,000 minimum per round for pro bouts

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Boxing SA will not sanction any tournament or contest held on or after September 1 where purse allocations or fees for officials and boxers fall below what the board has established.

In a statement attributed to CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka, the regulator announced on Wednesday it has adopted a minimum purse rate of R2,000 per round for all professional boxing matches.

Consequently, a baseline minimum purse of R8,000 is mandated for any standard four-round bout.

A standard minimum payment of R1,000 has been established for all ring officials.

“These minimum compensation standards will be implemented for all tournaments from September 1,” the statement reads.

“All licensed promoters are strictly required to reflect these minimum amounts in bouts contracts submitted to Boxing SA for sanctioning from that date.”

In June, Lejaka made it clear they were moving away from the 2013-era baseline of R1,000 per round, aiming for a minimum of R2,500 per round to address low fighter pay.

He was responding to an inquiry by the Eastern Cape Manager and Trainers Association, the vocal advocate for better pay and rights of fighters, which was awaiting Boxing SA’s feedback regarding resolutions and discussions from the meeting they had on the matter.

The association demanded R2,500 per round, while some promoters were still paying boxers R1,000 per round, which has been the standard for more than a decade.

Lejaka said: “For more than 13 years, the professional boxing sector operated under a stagnant baseline of R1,000 per round, amounting to a minimum of R4,000 for a four-round bout.”

The resolutions were adopted during Boxing SA’s meeting on July 30 regarding subsidy and pay structures for boxers and ring officials.

“Boxing SA has been engaged in protracted engagements and consultations with the boxing sector, including promoters, managers, boxers and ring officials in a sustained quest to improve the living standards of boxing practitioners,” the statement reads.

“These extensive consultations culminated in the resolutions outlined.

“The board of Boxing SA continues to engage with the national department regarding a dedicated government subsidy contribution towards boxers’ purses and ring officials’ payments.

”We thank all stakeholders for their continued co-operation as we work together to professionalise and elevate the sport of boxing in South Africa."

Sowetan