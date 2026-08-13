Cardoso worried after Downs concede four goals in two matches

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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso during their MTN8 match against Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on 8 August 2026.

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As Mamelodi Sundowns turn their attention to their much-anticipated clash against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday, coach Miguel Cardoso is concerned about the team’s defence after they conceded four goals in two matches.

Masandawana got their league campaign off to a good start with their a hard-fought 3-2 victory over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

A brace from substitute Sphelele Mkhulise and a goal by Brayan Leon were enough to see the Brazilians get their campaign off to a fine start. Victor Letsoalo scored the goals for the Rockets.

Cardoso is not happy that the Brazilians conceded four goals in their last two matches − against Polokwane in the MTN8 and Galaxy in the league − and said they will need to fix that as quickly as possible ahead of meeting Amakhosi.

“It’s quite rare that we suffer two goals ... it is not something that makes me happy; we have to correct it as a team,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference. “We must have the right behaviour when we defend high and when we defend set pieces.

“When we suffer two, we have a high risk of losing the match, and obviously, we cannot lose points now; otherwise, it will be a problem.”

Cardoso lauded Mkhulise, who came on as a substitute to score two quick goals late in the match and hand Sundowns all three points.

“The boy deserves all the luck because he is not only a fantastic player but also a fantastic boy,” he said.

“We love him so much, and I even carried him on my shoulders in front of the supporters to make him understand that we love him.”

Sundowns are looking to reclaim the league title after they lost it to Orlando Pirates last season, and Cardoso said they were determined to do their all to win it.

“It was a tough year, and there were many factors. But we think we did very well in the end to fight throughout the season in the Champions League, where, in the end, we got that trophy.”

Meanwhile, Galaxy coach Bernard Parker sought to take the positives from their loss.

“We played against the number one team in Africa, and we managed to go pound for pound with them,” he said. “The resilience, intensity and aggression that we have, I take out from the game.”

In two matches so far this season, the Rockets have conceded five goals, and this is why Parker feels they need to make rapid improvements. “We just need to have better communication and take more leadership in terms of seeing early.”

Galaxy’s next match will be against Golden Arrows at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Sunday.

Sowetan