Sport presenter Miso’s winning formula is to stay on top of her game

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Dual award winner, SABC Sport presenter Lonwabo Miso advises other females not to give up no matter the obstacles. Photo Supplied

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Dual award winner Lonwabo Miso, who serves SABC as Radio 2000 presenter and SABC TV sports broadcaster, says her journey has been built on taking every opportunity seriously and allowing her work to speak for her.

Miso won the Woman in Radio and Woman in Television awards at the 21st edition of the gsport Awards last weekend.

She told Sowetan yesterday: “Winning the double in one night, during the month dedicated to celebrating women in South Africa, makes the achievement even more special.”

Recognised as a passionate advocate for women in sports, using her platform to amplify female athletes and close the visibility gap in media coverage, Miso added: “Recognition matters to me because, in a male-dominated industry, it is a reminder that despite being surrounded by, working alongside, and competing with men, women can still stand out, excel and have their hard work recognised.

“It also means so much to know that young girls from townships and rural communities can look at my journey and see themselves in me. I am just a girl from KwaThema in Springs who dared to dream big and chase those dreams.”

From volunteering at Wits Campus Radio, which opened the door to an internship at Jacaranda FM, to eventually receiving an opportunity at Radio 2000, Miso says her journey “took me to anchoring Fifa World Cup coverage, the women’s Afcon, and major events such as the Comrades Marathon”.

“None of this has come without challenges. Women continue to navigate questions around equal pay or fair pay in a media context, scrutiny, opportunities and whether certain spaces will make room for us.”

Serving as a prominent voice in South African sports media, presenting and anchoring sports updates, Miso said it is still disappointing to walk into press conferences and find herself one of only a handful of women in the room.

“My advice to women aspiring to enter electronic or print media is simple: stay on top of your game,” she said.

“Research relentlessly, know your subject, prepare thoroughly and never be afraid to go above and beyond what is expected of you. Excellence, consistency and a willingness to keep learning will set you apart.

“To young girls, particularly girls of colour, know that challenges will come, but giving up cannot be an option. Do it for yourself, your family and every woman who comes after you. The world is your oyster.”

Miso gave credit to SABC Sport and Radio 2000 for giving her the platforms to grow, evolve and “showcase what I am capable of”.

“Most importantly, I hope my story reminds other women that their dreams are valid and that they belong in every room they have worked hard to enter,” she said.

Sowetan