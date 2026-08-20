Boxing company straps on gloves over ‘false advertising’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kevin Lerena is the ambassador for his wife Geraldine's promotions company ABP. Picture:

A Johannesburg-based boxing promotions company has come out full guns blazing after being falsely linked to a Cape Town tournament.

Aquila Boxing Promotions (ABP) has strongly denied that it has anything to do with a Fighters Club Promotions tournament scheduled for Cape Town on Saturday evening.

The denial was issued after marketing material congratulated ABP for co-promoting the Battle at the Island tournament.

Aquila Boxing Promotions is a Johannesburg-based company run by Geraldine Lerena, whose husband, former WBC bridgerweight world champion Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena, is her company’s ambassador.

Fighters Club Promotions is owned by Terry Anne Hart.

A statement has been issued by ABP declaring their lack of involvement in the event.

“It has come to our attention that the Aquila Boxing Promotions logo and branding have been attached to and/or associated with a boxing event scheduled to take place in Cape Town on 22 August 2026.

“We wish to make it unequivocally clear that ABP has ZERO involvement in this event.

“ABP is NOT a co-promoter, partner, sponsor or participant in any capacity whatsoever.

“Furthermore, we have become aware of fake and unauthorised Facebook profiles being created and attempting to utilise the Aquila Boxing Promotions name and identity, including profiles operating under names such as Aquila Boxings.

“We assure the public, our fighters, partners, sponsors and supporters that these profiles are NOT affiliated with, operated by, or authorised by Aquila Boxing Promotions in any way whatsoever.

“The ABP name, logo, branding and intellectual property may not be used, reproduced or associated with any event, promotion, social media account or third party without our express authorisation.

“Any unauthorised use or misuse of ABP’s name, logo, branding or intellectual property will be treated extremely seriously and appropriate action will be taken.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, ABP is not involved in or co-promoting any boxing event taking place in Cape Town this weekend.”

The company added: “Our next official ABP event remains November 7 2026, and that is our sole upcoming event.

“We urge the public to be vigilant regarding any fake accounts, fake promotional accounts or events falsely claiming an association with ABP.”

Hart said: “I don’t know what has happened there. It is not even Fighters Club’s Page... I don’t even know who posted it on Kevin Lerena’s page.

“I instructed Luthando (Zibeko who is her company’s publicist) to issue a statement.”

Regarding allegations that her tournament has been cancelled by Boxing SA due to late purse money payments, she said: “I am speaking to people, please give me some time, I will come back to you later.”

This is a developing story.

Sowetan