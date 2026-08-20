Why the WBC has a special place in SA’s boxing history

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BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka, left, his boss, board chairperson Ayanda Khumalo, and member of the WBC board of governors, Peter Ngatane, hosted WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, extreme right, at Emperors Palace. Picture:

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When a South African boxer wins the big World Boxing Council (WBC) crown, the achievement motivates not only their gym mates but the entire fraternity here.

It proves to be a huge success.

Many local fighters have won world titles from the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation, which form the super-four bracket.

But the WBC has a special place in South Africa.

Formed on February 14 1963 in Mexico City, the WBC was established by representatives from 11 countries to unify international boxing commissions and regulate the sport.

Represented here by doctor and former Boxing SA chair, Malefetsane Ngatane, the WBC helped South Africa by taking an early and prominent international stand against apartheid.

Upon taking office in the 1970s, WBC president José Sulaimán banned South African boxing bodies and barred local fighters and promoters from international rankings, using the sport to isolate the discriminatory regime.

The WBC officially welcomed South Africa back at its 36th annual convention at Nasrec in October 1998, two years after Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga won the super middleweight belt from Nigel Benn in England, becoming the first local fighter to win it.

Only a very small, elite group of fighters in South African history have managed to capture a WBC world title: Malinga, Dingaan “Rose of Soweto” Thobela, Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena, Siyakholwa “One Way” Kuse and trailblazer Bernice “The Badger” Ferreira.

A WBC world title win instantly elevates a boxer from a local or regional favorite to a national sporting icon, immortalising them alongside South Africa’s greatest sporting legends.

Just recently, Ngatane, BSA board chair Ayanda Khumalo and CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka welcomed WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, who was invited by promoter Rodney Berman.

Sulaiman attended the WBC mini-flyweight world title fight which Kuse won on points against defending champion Filipino Melvin Jerusalem at Emperors Palace.

The WBC belt is special because it carries the richest lineage in modern combat sports, worn by defining legends like Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis, Roy Jones Jr, Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Thomas Hearns, Marvin Hagler, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Azumah Nelson, Simon Peter and Ilunga Makabu.

Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika will be involved in the fight for the vacant WBC junior bantamweight belt against Tsuboi Tomoya in Japan on September 27.

Kuse will make the first defence of his mini flyweight belt against DianXing Zhu in China on November 28.

Kuse, the first WBC world champ from the Eastern Cape, and Malajika are trained by Manny Fernandes and their careers are guided by manager Brian Mitchell.

Sowetan