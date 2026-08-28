Novice Ethan Peters records ‘quickest KO’ in SA heavyweight history

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Ethan Peters (left) and Fredy Mwakiyoma of Malawi during their heavyweight bout at Emperors Palace in Ekurhuleni in March this year. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE.

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In a movie or play, “The Villain” depicts an evil person or bad character.

But in boxing, Ethan Peters, who goes by that moniker, gave new meaning to the term on Thursday evening.

The 19-year-old beginner flattened Siyanda “Phoyisa” Mthethwa in 27 seconds at Emperors Palace.

It could go down as the quickest KO in the history of the SA heavyweight division.

It eclipsed that of Mike Tyson, who knocked out Marvin Frazier in 30 seconds on July 26, 1986.

Peters’ right cross to the temple ended what was pencilled in as a four-rounder. That was his fourth KO in four wins.

He is under the tutelage of accomplished trainer Manny Fernandes, whose success in guiding boxers to stardom is second to none.

From Bellavista in the south of Johannesburg, Peters also has successful manager Brian Mitchell guiding his career.

The novice fighter seems to have what it takes: a good physique combined with exceptional athletic co-ordination, mental poise and a natural instinct for fighting.

Tall, with a solid bone structure, his hand speed catches opponents before they can react.

“He’s only been here for a year ... he’s young, trains hard and sure, we still have a lot of work to do, but he’s got potential,” said Mitchell.

The event on Thursday — dubbed Shaya Thursday by Golden Gloves director Nivi Grogor — showcased emerging talent, both in the amateur and professional ranks.

The event began with a number of amateur bouts, with the professional fights sealing the night with impressive performances.

Working alongside renowned promoter Rodney Berman, Grogor launched Golden Gloves Foundation in March.

“The idea is to scout, develop, and mentor South Africa’s next generation of boxing talent,” said Grogor, who appointed Mitchell as the Foundation’s CEO.

They launched what she called “Shaya Thursday”, a monthly boxing initiative designed to blend amateur fights and professional four-round bouts.

“It was our first one and I took a lot of lessons,” she said.

“It was about the talent and the skills and doing something for the love of the sport and promoting it ... I think we achieved that hundredfold.”

The event attracted a big crowd. Accomplished sports broadcaster and freelance reporter Carol “Simply Carol” Tshabalala was the ring announcer.

Action began with a four-round lightweight bout between debutants Katlego “Kat” Mokwana and Charles “El Erudito” Morakane which was declared a draw.

Tello “Slesh” Seleho from Thembisa made a positive career start, defeating Congolese Jules Ngombo over four rounds in the junior welterweight division.

Zimbabwean Elizabeth “Smooth Operator” Ndlovu learnt the hard way that being nice does not work in the fistic sport.

She hurt Jo-lee van Tonder in the first round but let her off the hook and paid a heavy price because the South African — who goes by the moniker “Battle Angel” — pulverized her into submission in the second round.

Ushered to war by retired accomplished boxer Ryno Liebenberg, Van Tonder recorded her second KO win, her second overall, while Ndlovu tasted defeat after three consecutive victories.

That was the only female bout on the card.

Dark horse Ronald “Silent Assassin” Sibisi produced an upset, stopping favoured Ricardo “The Nightmare” Shaw in the first round of their four-round scheduled featherweight fight.

That was Sibisi’s second win in three fights while Shaw suffered his first defeat against three wins.

Beaven Sibanda from Zimbabwe chalked up a first-round stoppage over Free Stater Tshepo Mokhele.

Sowetan