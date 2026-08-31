Mzoli Tempi bids a fond farewell to BSA’s ‘Hloks’ Ramagole

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Boxing SA’s Western Cape manager, Mzoli Tempi, has bid farewell to his colleague, Lehlohonolo Ramagole, who will leave the BSA on Saturday.

Popularly known as “Hloks”, Ramagole resigned from Boxing SA earlier this month, and his final administrative duties as provincial manager end on Saturday.

Ramagole’s last duty will be to be in charge of the Women in Boxing event at the Community Hall in Bloemfontein on Saturday, September 5.

The eight-bout card is organised by Queen Empire Boxing Promotions. Action will begin at 2pm, and all bouts will be filmed by the SABC for later broadcast.

Ramagole said he will reveal his plans for the future after the event.

At 41, the former professional boxer from Orlando East, Soweto, has served as Boxing SA’s provincial manager in Gauteng since 2021.

His administrative responsibilities were expanded to cover Free State and the North West.

[Ramagole] was nothing but a pillar of strength and support. — Mzoli Tempi, BSA’s Western Cape manager

Tempi, who was a boxing trainer, matchmaker and later a promoter before being appointed by the regulator in 2020, said he worked well together with Ramagole over the years.

“He was nothing but a pillar of strength and support,” he said. “I still remember my very first tournament, when I was thrown into the deep waters and expected to swim on my own.

“You [Ramagole] were there. I still remember your WhatsApp messages, phone calls, and emails — always checking in to make sure I was okay.”

Tempi first met Ramagole in Cape Town and said they shared many good moments and many tiring miles — travelling to boxing matches in Kimberley, Pretoria, Bloemfontein, Johannesburg, East London, and Cape Town.

Boxing SA administrators Lehlohonolo Ramagole, left, and Mzoli Tempi. Picture: SUPPLIED (suppli)

“I remember those long nights when sleep was the last thing on our minds — talking about work, talking about life, talking about boxing, and absolutely everything in between,” Tempi said.

“Beyond all the laughter, the travelling, the late nights, and the drinks, what I will remember most is your support. You stood by me during some of the most challenging moments.

“You were there when things were going well, and you were there even more when things were turbulent.

“Your new journey now means that, in some ways, we might find ourselves on opposite corners of the same ring.

”The chapter may be changing, but the story continues."

Sowetan