Mchunu challenges rising KO Cuban artist Perez

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Thabiso Mchunu lands a punch to the chin of Russia's Denis Lebedev in their bout for the WBC Silver cruiserweight title at Ivan Yarygin Sports Palace. Picture: Supplied

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Can boxing ring veteran Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu still produce the magic which saw him win the North American Boxing Foundation belt?

Mchunu was 25 years old when he became the first local boxer to win that belt. He defeated Nigerian-American Olanrewaju Durodola via a 10-round unanimous decision in Atlantic City in January 2014.

At 38, Mchunu takes on rising Cuban knockout artist Lenar Perez for the WBA Continental cruiserweight belt in Canada tomorrow.

Perez, 28, holds a professional record of 16 wins and zero losses, with 14 wins coming by knockout. He fought his first pro bout in 2018. However, the only credible name in his record is Isaac “Golden Boy” Chilemba.

The accomplished Malawian has held IBO super middleweight belt. He was the first African male boxer to be involved in an undisputed world championship. He lost to Sergey Kovalev for the WBA, IBF and WBO light heavyweight belts in Russia in 2016.

Trainer Sean Smith faces a mammoth task of masterminding Mchunu’s victory. “We are settling down here sharpening the tool, Thabiso has had a good champ,” said Smith. “Thabiso is ready, motivated and wishing for a great outcome ... may ‘The Rock’ rise again.”

The belt at stake is a developmental tool for rising prospects rather than representing the pinnacle of the sport. Mchunu has boxed for 19 years and failed twice to win the WBC belt.

Perez knows that defeating a big-name fighter like Mchunu will validate his place among the world’s elite cruiserweights.

While it is considered a minor or “under-belt” by hardcore fans and boxing purists, winning this belt offers distinct advantages for a fighter’s career.

Winning a regional belt typically secures the fighter a spot in the WBA’s top 15 world rankings, and this makes them eligible to challenge for a true world title.

It acts as a transitional prize. It is usually contested by unbeaten top prospects or veteran former contenders looking for a career resurgence.

Mchunu competed at the very top tier of international boxing, challenging twice for world cruiserweight titles − first against Oleksandr Usyk for the WBO title in 2016, and later for the WBC world title in 2022.

In his US debut, he stunned international audiences in 2013 by outpointing former heavyweight title challenger Eddie “Fast” Chambers with elite southpaw defence.

Mchunu won the WBC Silver belt after defeating vastly experienced competitor Dennis Lebedev in Russia in 2019.

After chalking up the first successful defence against Evgeny Tishchenko in Russia in 2021, Mchunu − from kwaXimba in Cato Ridge, Pietermaritzburg − suffered three consecutive losses.

Mchunu, who has lost 13 of his 31 fights, is rated No 30 by the WBC.

Sowetan