Rivals Nonina and Mokebisi to fight for fifth time

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Old foes Bukiwe ”Anaconda” Nonina and Matshidiso “Scorpion Queen” Mokebisi meet for the fifth time in one of the Women Only eight-bout tournaments at Batho Hall in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

They will be fighting for the Free State junior-lightweight title.

Extending a rivalry beyond a trilogy or quadrilogy to a fifth fight typically results in greater psychological familiarity, more tactical adaptations, and a conclusive end to the rivalry.

Both fighters have spent dozens of rounds studying each other’s habits.

There are no secrets left; each boxer instinctively recognises the other’s body language and rhythm and tells.

Because they know each other’s primary strategies, the fifth fight becomes an intense game of boxing chess.

Trainers must implement entirely new, unorthodox counterstrategies to break the established pattern of the previous four fights.

“Both fighters have spent dozens of rounds studying each other’s habits.” — Bongani Magasela

In their first three encounters, Nonina won twice, and Mokebisi secured one victory with a stoppage.

They met for a fourth “grudge match” in late 2017 in the Free State, where Nonina successfully defended her WBF bantamweight world title.

The fifth match serves as the definitive, ultimate fight to cement a boxer’s legacy.

Rivalries that last this long often feature styles that blend into high-action slugfests. However, because the fighters are usually older by the fifth meeting, physical decline and accumulated wear and tear can dramatically alter the pace.

Nonina, 34, from Khuma in the North West, has a record of 20 wins, six losses, and two draws.

Mokebisi, 37, from Kroonstad in the Free State, has won 20 of her 38 fights.

There will also be three six-rounders and four four-round bouts. Doors will open at 2pm.

Sowetan