Nontshinga looks beyond Suganob in IBF elimination bout

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Sivenathi Nontshinga sends Regie Suganob to the canvas in the opening round of their bout at the ICC. The two boxers will engage in a rematch.

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Nothing will prevent Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga from claiming the right to challenge for the IBF junior flyweight world boxing title − not Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob, nor the fender-bender accident he was involved in on his way to the gym last week.

This declaration was made yesterday by Nontshinga, who will take on Suganob at home in the Philippines next Saturday.

On the line will be the No 1 spot in the IBF junior flyweight division’s ratings, which will be a passport to challenging IBF junior flyweight world champ Thanongsak Simsri of Thailand.

Suganob is rated No 3, a spot above Nontshinga, who defeated him on points to retain the same IBF world title in KuGompo City on July 2 2023.

“I am fired up ... and ready to knock him out this time,” said Nontshinga. “I dropped him in 2003, which was the first time he kissed the canvas, and I beat him emphatically.”

There were concerns last week when news broke that the car Nontshinga was travelling in was involved in a crash with a truck on Malibongwe Drive in Randburg.

Speaking from the HotBox Gym of his trainer-manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan in Balfour Park, Johannesburg, yesterday, he said: “I’ve been preparing for Suganob since May 22, a day after my manager told me that the IBF ordered that I meet the Filipino in the elimination bout.”

Nathan said Boxing SA medical committee chairperson Dr Robert Selepe conducted an extensive medical examination on the boxer after the minor car accident.

Regarding meeting Suganob at home, Nathan said: “It is always hard to win on the road, but I have a road warrior here who won the IBF world title twice on the road.

“He is on the road again to win the elimination fight. I am excited ... he’s in great shape, and we know we must win convincingly to keep the SA flag flying again.”

Nontshinga, Nathan and assistant trainer/cut man Bernie Pailman will fly out to the Philippines tomorrow morning to prepare for the much-anticipated fight.

Sowetan