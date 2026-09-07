From ring girl to promoter — Dr Ntombela stages successful maiden tourney

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Doctor Nompumelelo Nkosi Ntombela made her debut as a boxing promoter on Saturday in Mandeni where he father used to stage boxing tournamenta. Photo Supplied

Dr Nompulelo Nkosi Ntombela has followed in the footsteps of her father, Alson Nkosi, who promoted boxing in Mandeni on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Nkosi was a professional welterweight boxer before becoming a promoter and running King Ali Promotions from 1997 to 2001.

He chalked up 19 wins from 25 fights before retiring after losing to Johan Gumede for the Natal junior-middleweight title in October 1992.

When Nkosi started promoting, Ntombela was a ring girl, entering the ring during rest periods to display the number of the next round.

Operating under the banner of Dr Nompumelelo Nkosi Boxing Promotions, she staged her maiden tourney at Busisiwe Hall in Mandeni on Saturday evening — the same venue her father staged his tournaments at.

Asked about going back to the venue where she was once a ring girl, Ntombela said: “I can’t explain it ... it’s beautiful and unbelievable ... I would be lying if I said it wasn’t my dream to be a boxing promoter.

“Besides making my parents proud and drawing inspiration from my father, the hunger to make a difference in the community made me look at boxing as part of the solution.

“I am passionate about [fixing] social ills, so I’m producing my boxing campaign under the umbrella of fighting for a better future.”

Six amateur fights paved the way on the night for six professional bouts that were headlined by a vacant KwaZulu-Natal provincial title bout in the featherweight division over eight rounds.

Nolwazi Mabaso from Hammarsdale in Mpumalanga was crowned after defeating Misiwe Ndlovu from Mandeni on points in the rubber match — they had fought twice before, with each of them winning.

Boxing SA’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial manager, Mlungisi Dube, said: “I was happy about the whole presentation of the tournament, and I expect big things from Dr Ntombela.”

Sowetan.