New international champ is face of SA boxing, declares trainer

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Newly crowned WBC international junior featherweight boxing champion Kaya “The Lion” Mlata is the new face of SA boxing, says his trainer, Felix Venganayi.

“Kaya is destined for greatness,” said Venganayi reacting to his charge’s accomplishments: winning the Western Cape, WBC youth and international belts in just 11 fights.

Mlata, 25, hails from KwaBhaca in Mount Frere, located along the N2 highway between Kokstad and Mthatha, but fights out of Venganayi’s Blood, Sweat and Tears boxing gym in Cape Town.

Mlata held two amateur titles and was crowned the Western Cape provincial champion before he fought his first professional match under Venganayi in 2022.

Known for speed, precision and relentless forward-moving pressure from the opening bell, Mlata is rated No 1 in SA. He won the WBC youth belt in his ninth fight, defeating tough-as-nails Congolese Ardy Katompa in October last year.

Mlata followed up with a sixth-round stoppage of ring veteran Bongani “Wonder Boy” Mahlangu in April, before beating Zimbabwean Hassan Milanzi for the the WBC international belt in Cape Town on Saturday.

A former amateur rugby player, footballer, hockey player and athlete, Mlata said: “If we get the opportunity to fight for the SA title, we will grab it — but the bigger picture is go international.”

The WBC youth belt earned him a top-30 rating by the WBC, which could now give Mlata a top-15 ranking after winning the international title.

“I am working hard to be at the top,” said the man who uses boxing to offer local children structure, safety and self-esteem as an antidote to neighborhood cycles of violence in Khayelitsha.

“I give thanks to my coaches, supporters, sponsors and promotion company for believing in me. I also want to thank the media houses for the platforms given to me to be seen and heard.”

Sowetan