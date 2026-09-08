Nontshinga faces Suganob in hostile backyard with top spot at stake

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sivenathi Nontshinga will take part in a rematch with Regie Suganob next Saturday. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Facing a boxer in their own backyard is widely considered one of the most psychologically gruelling challenges a fighter can experience.

Boxing is already a sport of extreme isolation, but fighting away from home strips away a fighter’s mental safety nets and amplifies the pressure.

Sivenathi Nontshinga is in that situation. He has landed in the Philippines, where he will fight against that country’s Regie Suganob in an IBF junior flyweight elimination bout on Saturday evening.

The winner will occupy the vacant No 1 spot in the IBF junior flyweight division and be in a favourable position to challenge that organisation’s world champ, Thanongsak Simsri of Thailand.

Suganob is rated No 3, a spot above Nontshinga.

Nicknamed “The Special One”, probably because of his exceptional talent, Nontshinga, trainer/manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan and assistant and cutman Bernie Pailman flew out on Saturday morning.

Speaking from his hotel room, Nontshinga said: “I don’t want to lie; it was a very long flight. I feel good that I landed safely and am in safe hands here in the Philippines.

“I am so impressed because of the people here and the atmosphere; they show love and are so kind. We are here for the fight, and I can’t wait for fight night. Even [my] weight is nice … the food is very good — everything is just on point.”

“This is the third wave of a champion’s rise, and no one can stop him.” — Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka

To overcome the intense pressure of fighting Suganob in his home country, Nontshinga must rewire his perception of the environment and assert mental control before stepping into the arena.

The psychological strain of facing a hostile crowd, biased energy and unfamiliar surroundings requires specific, deliberate mental strategies. Nontshinga must accept ahead of Saturday night that the crowd will erupt even if Suganob lands a minor strike.

Anticipating this bias will prevent Nontshinga from panicking or fighting emotionally to “prove a point”. He will be advised to detach from the outcome and focus entirely on his breathing, game plan and immediate movements.

Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka said Nontshinga has done it before and would surely do it again.

He was referring to the boxer’s win in Mexico in 2022, where he defeated Hector Flores to take the flyweight world title.

After his first successful defence against Suganob in East London on July 2, 2023, Nontshinga lost the title to Adrian Curiel in Monaco four months later.

Through Nathan’s connections, Nontshinga went straight into a rematch with the man who ended his reign, and he regained his belt on November 16, 2024, in Mexico.

Eight months later, Nontshinga lost that title to Masamichi Yabuki in Japan.

With the same team that will be in his corner in his crucial fight on Saturday night, Nontshinga blasted Tanzanian ring veteran Sunday Kiwale in the second round in November last year.

“The only difference is that this time Regie will receive the whipping in his own backyard,” said Lejaka.

“This is the third wave of a champion’s rise, and no one can stop him. From the updates we got from his team and our observations as we interacted, the champ is ready, and the work is done.

“As Boxing SA, we stand ready to join in the celebrations because surely victory is loading.”

Sowetan