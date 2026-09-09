Nkosi ‘King of many nations’ Ndebele is SA’s first PFL MMA champ

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Your surroundings strongly influence who you become, but they do not completely define your identity or future choices. Personal resilience, critical thinking and individual motivation allow people to rise above difficult or unsupportive backgrounds.

Nkosi Ndebele defied all odds, winning the Professional Fighters League (PFL) bantamweight title.

Founded in 2017 by Donn Davis, PFL is a major global mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation. Headquartered in the US, it broadcasts live events to more than 170 countries.

Ndebele grew up in Diepsloot, about 20km north of Sandton, near wealthy areas such as Dainfern. Established in 1995 as a relocation area, Diepsloot faces high unemployment, poverty, overcrowding and limited access to basic services such as clean water and sanitation.

Nicknamed “King of Many Nations”, Ndebele is 31 years old with a record of 14 wins and three losses. He has six wins in the PFL.

“My upbringing in Diepsloot played a major role in shaping the fighter and person l have become,” said Ndebele, who was born in Germiston.

“I started MMA in 2016 after matric, but my martial arts journey started much earlier. I was already doing Kyokushinkai karate from my early primary-school years all the way through high school.”

After matriculating, he decided to pursue MMA and started training at Nova Family Martial Arts and Fitness Centre in Glen Marais, under coach Danie du Plessis.

“I had my first amateur fight in March 2016, and from there things moved quickly,” said Ndebele. “I went on to become a double champion in two different divisions.

“In 2017, a door opened for me to represent Team MMA South Africa at the All African tournament, and I won a gold medal and had the opportunity to travel internationally to represent South Africa in Bahrain.”

He captained the team.

“In 2018, I took silver, and towards the end of that year I made my professional debut with Brave Combat Federation at Sun City. The rest is history,” Ndebele said.

Recent timeline

PFL Pretoria (April 2026): Defended his status in a dominant unanimous decision victory over Michele Clemente at the Sunbet Arena.

PFL Washington DC, US (July 2026): Made his successful US and global stage debut, securing a catchweight victory against Brandon Davis.

PFL Tampa, US (August 2026): Scored a unanimous decision win against Marcirley Alves, continuing his PFL ascent.

Sowetan