Nontshinga will fight local hero and the crowd in Philippines, says Baleni

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Sivenathi Notshinga goes up against Regie Suganob, pictured, in an IBF junior flyweight elimination fight in the Philipines on Friday. Picture:

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Sivenathi Notshinga has a good chance of defeating Regie Suganob in their IBF junior flyweight elimination fight in the Philippines on Saturday, says fellow boxer Siphamandla Baleni.

Baleni lost to Suganob in February in Tagbilaran City, where Nontshinga is scheduled meet the local boxer.

“He must stay calm, brave and stay in control. That venue is small and people come in big numbers because they love that guy there,” said Baleni.

“From my observation, Suganob is a hero there ... even in the hotel where we stayed, people were talking about him.

“I did not lose the fight because of noise from the crowd. It was because I took the fight at short notice.”

But Baleni is confident that Nontshinga has had enough time to prepare for their crucial fight.

One thing is for sure: they have improved since their first performance — and fighting at home has its own advantages — Siphamandla Baleni on Regie Suganob

Suganob is rated No 3 in the IBF rankings, with Nontshinga in the No 4 spot. The winner will earn the right to challenge IBF junior flyweight world champ Thanongsak Simsri of Thailand.

“Sive knows about fighting an opponent in his own back yard, but he must be prepared to be booed even when he lands clean blows,” Baleni warned.

Trainer Khangelani Jack, who also manned Baleni’s corner, shared his sentiments: “The Suganob that Notshinga defeated in East London [now KuGompo City] in 2023 was a different one to the one who fought Baleni. One thing is for sure: they have improved since their first performance — and fighting at home has its own advantages.”

Suganob’s latest fight, with Baleni, ended in his fifth straight win since tasting defeat against Nontshinga. In the process, Suganob won the WBO Global belt.

Nontshinga has only had one fight since losing the IBF junior flyweight belt to Masamichi Yabuki in Japan in 2024.

Nontshinga and his trainers, Colin Nathan and Bernie Pailman, have been in the Philippines since Sunday. The two coaches have been in the Philippines four times in the past, and have returned with two wins.

Sowetan