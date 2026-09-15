BSA’s Khumalo pays Malajika a surprise visit before he flies to Japan for WBC world title fight

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BSA chairperson Ayanda Khumalo paid Ricardo Malajika and his team a surprise visit at their gym before the team's departure to Japan tomorrow. Photo Boxing SA

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Boxing SA chairperson Ayanda Khumalo says Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika’s opportunity to fight for the WBC junior bantamweight world title in Japan on September 27 is significant for the boxer and for South African boxing.

Khumalo was speaking at the Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale.

Khumalo and Boxing SA COO Mandla Ntlanganiso paid Team Malajika a surprise visit ahead of their departure to Japan on Wednesday morning.

Present at the gym were trainer Manny Fernandes, manager Brian Mitchell and promoter Rodney Berman.

“We are very excited,” said Khumalo. “We’ve had quite a few opportunities for WBC titles this year. We’ve already had two this year, and we are hoping to secure this one as the third.”

She was referring to Malajika’s gym mate, Siyakholwa “One Way” Kuse, winning the mini flyweight title from Filipino Melvin “El Gringo” Jerusalem on May 16, and Bernice “The Badger” Ferreira, who captured the junior lightweight diadem after defeating Caroline Veyre of Canada in Atlanta on August 15.

“I’m really looking forward to Malajika coming back with the WBC belt.” — Ayanda Khumalo, chairperson of Boxing SA

“I’m really looking forward to Malajika coming back with the WBC belt,” said Khumalo, who sat next to WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán at the ringside when Kuse captured the WBC belt.

“I will be at the OR Tambo Airport to welcome him. I’m very excited and confident that he will do it. He has a very impressive record; he is a very good boxer and very disciplined. I believe he will create magic in Japan.

“Boxing SA wishes Malajika and the entire team a safe journey to Japan and success in their preparations ahead of the championship bout.

For Mitchell, the date of Malajika’s biggest boxing match holds special meaning because he won the WBA junior lightweight world title after forcing a stoppage in the 10th round against Alfredo Layne of Panama on September 27, 1986.

“It’s going to be 40 years to the day since I won the world title in 1986 at Sun City,” said Mitchell, who successfully defended that belt 12 times outside SA.

“Ricardo Malajika fights on the same day, 40 years later. So, we’re hoping it’s going to be a great omen.”

Malajika will take on three-fight novice Tomoya Tsuboi.

“We’re going to Japan to win the WBC title, the biggest title in the world, and we’re very excited. We really thank BSA, Golden Gloves and everyone for the support,” said Mitchell.

“We’ll bring back the WBC title to SA.”

Sowetan