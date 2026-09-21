Match between Malajika and Ngxeke could be carbon copy of clash between Corrales and Castillo

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Landile Ngxeke was last in action when he beat Mexico’s Eric Ganboa in East London in June. Picture:

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The match-up between Charlton Malajika and Landile Ngxeke promises to be a grueling war of wills where mental toughness, endurance, and sheer determination will matter more than skill or strategy.

They will fight for the vacant International Boxing Organisation (IBO) bantamweight title in the Golden Gloves tournament at Emperors Palace on November 21.

It promises to be a highly competitive domestic blockbuster which could bring back memories of the clash between Diego Corrales and Jose Luis Castillo on May 7 2005.

It is widely considered the ultimate combination of elite, high-level tactics and brutal and gruelling attrition.

That fight is remembered for its legendary and violent dramatic finishes, and it was highly tactical.

It culminated in a historic 10th round where Corrales survived two knockdowns to retain his WBO lightweight title and added the WBC and The Ring lightweight titles to his collection.

Both 25-year-old Malajika and 31-year-old Ngxeke are elite contenders.

Nicknamed “Man Down”, the Colin Nathan trained Ngxeke has deep experience at the highest tiers of the sport.

The reigning SA champion has a flawless track record against local competition.

Ngxeke lost to Jose Salas Reyes for the IBF world title.

“Baby Pain”, Malajika’s ring name, is a serious and dangerous threat.

The former IBO Youth champ is heavily on the rise and performs exceptionally well under pressure.

His recent performance in Zambia — a highly competitive split draw against undefeated David Mwale — proved he can compete on the international stage.

Training alongside his brother, IBO junior bantamweight champ Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika, and WBC mini flyweight holder Siyakhowa “One Way” Kuse, Malajika brings sharp, modern boxing skills and the hunger to capture his first major world title.

Fans must expect a tactical but gruelling war. Ngxeke is the favourite because of his proven chin, volume punching and ability to handle the championship rounds.

However, if Malajika can establish his distance early and use the same sharp counters that troubled Mwale, he is fully capable of pulling off an upset.

Ngxeke has a record of 17 wins, two losses, and one draw while Malajika has nine wins, a loss and a draw.

Sowetan