Ellis remembers Gerrie Coetzee, first African-born heavyweight champ of world

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Gerrie Coetzee rocks WBA heavyweight world defending champ Michael Dokes before knocking him out in round 10 on September 23 1983, in Ohio. Picture:

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Gerrie Coetzee was unbelievable, very strong and natural as a fighter, says Jeff Ellis who sparred him before they debuted in the professional ranks around the same time in 1974.

“He stood up and fought the best in the world,” said Ellis about the man who wrote his name in the history books of African boxing on September 23 1983.

Coetzee knocked out American Michael Dokes in the 10th round at the Richfield Coliseum in Ohio, to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight title.

That stunning victory in front of 7,000 people made Coetzee the first African-born boxer to win a world heavyweight title.

Coetzee and his manager promoter Thinus Strydom received a deserved hero’s welcome at Jan Smuts Airport, now known as OR Tambo International Airport, where thousands of fans and government officials — including then foreign affairs minister Pik Botha — greeted him upon his return.

Years later, his historic status as the first African to win a world heavyweight title was further commemorated globally, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards.

“His main problem was his right hand,” said Ellis.

Because of his immense punching power coupled with fragile bones, Coetzee’s right hand fractured multiple times during major bouts —such as against James “Dynamite” Mathatho in 1976 and Dokes —forcing him to learn to fight and win using primarily his left hand.

It is understood that doctors eventually used metal plates and experimental fusion procedures involving steel pins to stabilize the hand, earning him the famous moniker “The Bionic Hand”.

His rival Kallie Knoetze jokingly called him “Sore Little Hands”.

In total, Coetzee underwent a staggering number of operations —reportedly up to 23 hand surgeries — to keep his career going.

“Gerrie had a very good amateur background - him and Kallie fought four times - two wins apiece - and they also met in the pros and Gerrie beat Kalie,” said Ellis

“Gerrie was a good fighter and people just loved him.”

His fight against John Tate at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on October 20 1979, drew an estimated crowd of 90,000 fans.

Coetzee lost that fight on points after 15 rounds.

“Gerrie was a very underate fighter; if he wanted to punish you, he would do that,” said Ellis.

“Early in his career, his father trained him and later he was with Alan Toweel senior and Willie Locke.”

Coetzee beat Leon Spinks via a technical knockout in round one in Monaco on June 24 1979, and Mike Koranicki at Rand Stadium on April 1 1980.

Coetzee lost to Mike “Mr Hercules” Weaver by a 13th round stoppage on October 25,1980.

He drew with Pinklon Thomas over 10 rounds on January 22 1983, and lost to Greg Page on a KO on December 1, 1984.

Coetzee lost to Frank Bruno by a first round KO on March 4 1986, and also lost to Iran Barkley by a 10th round stoppage on June 8 1897.

That was Coetzee’s sixth loss and his last fight. He chalked up 33 wins, with 21 knockouts.

Coetzee passed away at the age of 67 on January 12 2023, in Cape Town after a short battle with lung cancer.

Sowetan