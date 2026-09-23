Mkandla should be too good for Khokha in ‘Shaya Thursday’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Monica Mkandla and Simamkele Tuntsheni during the Magic At The Palace boxing tournament at Emperors Palace on July 11, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/

Story audio is generated using AI

WBA Pan African and ABU SADC bantamweight champ Monica “Savage” Mkandla should effortlessly stop Loveness Khoka within the distance at Emperors Palace on Thursday evening.

Mkandla is just too good to lose to a fringe opponent like Khokha, who has lost 12 times in 18 matches. She has earned recognition from the WBC, which has placed her on the No 7 spot in its bantamweight rankings.

The Zimbabwean − whose amazing skills are fine-tuned in Edenvale, east of Joburg, by Vusi Mtolo − is rated No 6 by BoxRec.

On the other hand, it has become clearer that Khokha cannot reach the level of an elite contender or champion. She is perfectly used to testing rising prospects and providing reliable, competitive matches.

From losing to Asanda Simelane in December 2024 to August 2026, Khokha, from Lilongwe in Malawi, has chalked up only three wins from nine fights.

Mkandla from Gwanda has boxed with success since 2022 and remains undefeated after 10 fights. She has beaten top names including former world champ Gabisile “Simply the Best” Tshabalala.

Mkandla stamped her authority in July when she demolished Simamkele “Sim the Champ” Tutsheni in six rounds in Kempton Park.

Mkandla was given no chance against Tutsheni, who won the IBO All Africa junior bantamweight belt by defeating tough-as-nails Caleigh Swart via a masterful unanimous decision on July 11.

The landmark 10-round bloody bout was staged by Golden Gloves.

Tutsheni from Langa in the Western Cape was coming off a points loss to Laura Grzyb for the IBO junior featherweight world title in Poland on March 15.

Mkandla and Khokha will meet in the main attraction of Golden Gloves Foundation’s second “Shaya Thursday” development series.

Interestingly, a practicing medical doctor, Mpumelelo Mkhumbuzi, will be involved in one of the bouts on the night against Steve Nortje.

“Shaya Thursday” is a monthly boxing and youth development initiative officially launched in August by the Golden Gloves Foundation.

Driven by Golden Gloves director Nivi Grogor, the programme acts as a development platform aimed at bringing together amateur and professional boxers.

The inaugural event in August made headlines, with heavyweight novice Ethan Peters winning his bout in les than a minute.

Sowetan