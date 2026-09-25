Experienced referees prioritise fighter safety over crowd’s desire for action

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Golden Gloves Foundation’s second development boxing tournament Shaya Thursday at Emperors Palace was a very good one.

The monthly series was launched by Golden Gloves director Nivi Grogor last month. Her tournament on Thursday evening was informed by a clear focus on fighter safety, fair matchmaking and skill progression over entertainment value.

Unlike professional showpieces, development tournaments exist to transition novice athletes safely into competitive sports while building their confidence and technical foundations.

Experienced referees David van Niewenhuizen, Simon Mokadi and Mfundo Mvandaba prioritised fighter safety over the crowd’s desire for action. They never hesitated to step in and stop a bout when it became clear that a fighter was visibly outclassed, preventing unnecessary punishment.

While fans and fighters often feel cheated by early stoppages, experts generally agree that ending a contest one punch too early is far safer than one punch too late. Opinions are mixed among fans — and even trainers and managers — regarding which mistake ruins the sport more, but medical professionals stress that boxer safety must always come first.

Doctors Robert Selepe and Simon Brooks did a magnificent job, while Lebogang Phatlane looked relaxed and content with the proceedings in what was his first assignment as Boxing SA’s acting provincial manager in Gauteng. He was appointed two weeks ago, alongside veteran ring official Thabo Spampool, to oversee tournament supervision across Gauteng, the Free State and North West.

In the main fight, WBA Pan African and ABU Sadc bantamweight champ Monica “Savage” Mkandla did not even sweat as she stopped Loveness Kokka in one minute and 55 seconds in the first round

Their appointment follows the resignation of the previous provincial manager, Lehlohonolo Ramagole, who has since joined Golden Gloves Foundation as general manager.

The festivities started well with Liyema Njibana from Ivory Park winning his four-round junior middleweight bout against Keegan Middleton by a deserved unanimous points decision. Judges’ scorecards read 40-36 (twice) and 39-27.

Then came a four-rounder between Kefilwe Mogano and Vuyo Radebe, the welterweight fight, which deserves to be Fight of the Night. Mogano made his professional debut, while Radebe was involved in his fourth fight.

It was unclear if it was Radebe’s pressure which forced Mogano to fight from the back foot, but the debutant still looked comfortable. One remarkable thing done by Radebe was to keep his guts high up throughout the fight, something that many ring veterans can’t keep up because gloves become heavy as a boxing match progresses.

Credit must also go to the two boxers’ cornermen for their fighters’ superb conditioning.

In the end it was Mogano via a split points decision. First judge Jaap van Niewenhuizen scored the fight 39-37 for Mogano, while Van Niewenhuizen’s son David declared it a draw at 38-28. Duduzile Dlamini’s deciding score was 39-37 for Mogano, who handed Radebe his first loss after two wins and a draw.

Mvandaba intervened for Thobisizwe Sithole, who was under constant pressure from Adneta Mabeza in the third round of their four-rounds scheduled super middleweight contest.

Later in the evening, David rescued Steven Nortje from taking what could have been more severe punishment from Mpumelelo Mkhumbuzi in the first round of their heavyweight bout, which was scheduled for four rounds. Mkhumbuzi made his positive start in the pro ranks, while Nortje is yet to taste victory after a draw in his debut in July.

A Congolese affair between Andre Mulumba and Eric Kazadzi ended in round 3 with Mulumba the victor.

In the main fight, WBA Pan African and ABU Sadc bantamweight champ Monica “Savage” Mkandla did not even sweat as she stopped Loveness Kokka in one minute and 55 seconds in the first round. Mkandla, who is trained by Vusi Mtolo, remained undefeated after 11 fights with three short-route wins. Kokha suffered her 13th defeat in her 18th match.

Sowetan