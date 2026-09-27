Malajika becomes sixth SA boxer to win a coveted WBC belt

Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika’s victory in capturing the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) junior bantamweight world championship title is a monumental milestone for South African and African boxing.
Defeating the highly touted former amateur world champion Tomoya Tsuboi via a 12-round split decision in Tokyo on Sunday, Malajika pulled off a massive upset on foreign soil.
Here is why this win is so significant for the continent:
- The WBC is widely considered the most prestigious of boxing’s “big four” sanctioning bodies. While African fighters frequently contest and hold International Boxing Organisation (IBO) titles, bringing home an elite WBC world championship belt elevates Malajika to the pinnacle of global boxing.
- The win puts the 28-year-old reigning IBO world champion in the upper echelon of African combat sports stars.
- Before Sunday’s bout against Tsuboi, Malajika fought all 19 of his professional fights at home. He made his professional debut on October 11, 2018, at Emperors Palace.
- Stepping straight onto Japanese soil as a +400 betting underdog and winning a decision against the home favourite is a rare, historically difficult feat for travelling African boxers.
- After absorbing a heavy early onslaught from Tsuboi, Malajika used his speed and ring craft to completely dominate the second half of the fight, earning 116-112 and 115-113 scorecards from two of the judges.
- The victory landed exactly 40 years to the day after his manager —the legendary South African hall-of-famer, former WBA and IBF junior lightweight world champ, Brian “The Road Warrior” Mitchell —won his own WBA world title crown from Panamanian Alfredo Layne at Sun City.
- Mitchell assisted head trainer Manny Fernandes in the corner.
- Both men guided Siyakhola “One Way” Kuse to victory for the WBC mini flyweight world title on March 16 when he dethroned defending champ Melvin Jerusalem of the Philippines via a unanimous points decision at Emperors Palace.
- Malajika and Kuse are promoted by Golden Gloves, which was represented in Japan by director Nivi Grogor and CEO Rodney Berman.
- Malajika is the sixth local boxer to win a WBC belt. Others are Thulani “Sugay Boy” Malinga (two-time super middleweight), Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela (super middleweight), Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena (bridgerweight), and current female junior lightweight holder Bernice “The Badger” Ferreira.
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