Malajika becomes sixth SA boxer to win a coveted WBC belt

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A victorious Ricardo Malajika poses with his new WBC super-flyweight title with, from left, manager Brian Mitchell, Mitchell's wife, Sharleen, and trainer Manny Fernandes.

Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika’s victory in capturing the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) junior bantamweight world championship title is a monumental milestone for South African and African boxing.

Defeating the highly touted former amateur world champion Tomoya Tsuboi via a 12-round split decision in Tokyo on Sunday, Malajika pulled off a massive upset on foreign soil.

Here is why this win is so significant for the continent: