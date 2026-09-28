Female boxing promoters condemn GBV at Women-Only tournament

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Clad in purple shirts showing solidarity against GBV, boxing promoters Nomvelo Magcaba, Hlengiwe Dladla and Zandile Malinga staged a Women Only tournament in Mooi River. Picture:

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Female promoters Hlengiwe Dladla, Zandile Malinga and Nomvelo Magcaba used their Women-Only boxing tournament in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, to plead with men to support, respect and protect women instead of killing them.

Their joint tournament, a five-bout event headlined by the provincial bantamweight title fight, took place at Bruntville Hall on Saturday.

That is where the three musketeers staged a similar joint tournament in March.

Both tournaments were staged jointly with the support of the KwaZulu-Natal government.

Dladla, Malinga and Magcaba wore purple to send the message that enough is enough regarding the killing of women.

Dladla of the promotions company Hle Jobe said: “We are pleading for safety. We won’t be quiet. We won’t sit back and let this happen. We won’t be scared to wear a dress, go for a run and trust our surroundings.”

Malinga, who stages boxing matches under the banner of Starline Boxing Promotions, said: “This starts at home with fathers, uncles and brothers beating up their girlfriends and other women in front of families.

“We even become accustomed to it. We need men to intervene. This violence must stop.

“I don’t believe you start to be violent by killing. It begins with slapping and gets to a point of fists and kicking.

“That is how we mould serial killers. It goes from generation to generation.”

Magcaba, a former professional boxer who promotes under the umbrella of Mvelo Boxing Promotions, said: “I won’t be afraid to start a conversation. I want to be safe.

“Stop GBV. Women want to be heard and are taking a stand against what they are experiencing.”

“Phansi nge gender-based violence, phansi! Preventing GBV is not only about stopping future incidents but is also about providing critical support and resources for survivors to heal quickly.

“May our sisters be able to exercise and jog freely. We want our female boxers to do their road work free of fear in preparation for their fights.”

In the boxing ring, Nonkululeko “Lelo” Mncube reigned supreme as the KwaZulu-Natal bantamweight champion.

Fighting in front of home fans, who were thrilled by her proficiency, Mncube defeated Thema “Stone Cold” Zuma, and all three judges scored the eight-round fight in Mncube’s favour.

It was Mncube’s second victory against Zuma from Dududu. Mncube remains undefeated after six fights, while Zuma suffered her 12th defeat against 11 victories.

In the main supporting bout, Molwazi “Smiling Assassin” Myingwa was crowned provincial middleweight holder after her points win in eight rounds against Noxolo “Bamboo Bee” Mkhasibe.

South African junior middleweight champ Nobengazi “Now You Know” Booth suffered a points loss to Zimbabwean Chiedza “Nikita” Hamakoma over six non-title rounds.

Booth’s national title was not on the line because foreign fighters don’t qualify to fight for SA boxing titles.

Lumka “Mancane” Ntobela of Chesterville, Durban, sprung a surprise stoppage against Lethokuhle “Danone” Sibisi in the first round of their scheduled six rounds.

Sibisi, the younger sister of reigning SA and IBF international featherweight champion Lindelani “Sqhwaga” Sibisi from Dundee, tasted defeat in her fourth fight while Ntobela celebrated her second victory.

All ring officials were women, including ring announcer Nompilo Mahaye.

Sowetan