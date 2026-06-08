Broos not bothered by people who filmed Bafana’s Jamaica game ahead of Mexico clash

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Bafana Bafana warm up for a training session at Estadio Hidalogo in Pachuca, Mexico, last week.

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he is not bothered by people who filmed their practice match against Jamaica at the weekend.

Broos said he was surprised to see clips of their training match on social media because Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca was played behind closed doors as South Africa continue to prepare for the 2026 Fifa World Cup opening game against Mexico at Estadio Azteca on Thursday (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

Speculation was rife there may have been dirty tricks from World Cup co-hosts Mexico, who might have wanted insight into which Bafana starting line-up is likely to take the field on Thursday in their sold-out home stadium.

“There were highlights on social media and it was a surprise for me,” Broos said after a Bafana Class of 2010 lost to their Mexico counterparts in an exhibition at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca on Sunday.

[WATCH] Bafana Bafana finished off their match preparations for the FIFA World Cup with a draw against Jamaica in a behind closed doors friendly. Bafana coach Hugo Broos, according to reports, opted to play the match behind closed doors to try new things tactically and not give… pic.twitter.com/RLnroQ4VBC — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) June 7, 2026

The game was to commemorate Bafana meeting Mexico in the opening fixture at FNB Stadium when South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup.

“I don’t know how those people came into the stadium [to film Bafana’s training game]. I can understand it because it is important for Mexico to know how we played and what we did in that game.

“I don’t know if someone took the video of the whole game or not, but that doesn’t bother me. I think the coach of Mexico doesn’t need that game against Jamaica.

“I also didn’t need to know [anything about] any game Mexico [might be playing] behind closed doors, [which could] put petrol to a raging fire. Because I know enough about them, I saw enough games of Mexico.

What to expect in Mexico according to local man Manuel Gutierrez. pic.twitter.com/qM1iY2yAew — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 7, 2026

“Those things are happening and they don’t bother me.”

Broos said he was not pleased with how Bafana played against Jamaica.

“I have to be honest, I was not happy with the performance, and maybe part of the reason was we need a few more days to adapt at high altitude.

“There are players who couldn’t do the efforts they wanted to do and it is certainly because of the high altitude here. This is not really a problem and let’s hope over the four days remaining we will be ready.”

Bafana’s training base is in Pachuca, 95km from Mexico City. Both are at more than 2,240m in altitude, about 500m higher than Johannesburg.

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