FIFA World Cup 2026

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Modiba in race to be fit for Bafana-Mexico

There is cover at left-back, but the Sundowns star’s experience could be crucial in World Cup opener

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter, in Pachuca, Mexico

Aubrey Modiba during Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup send-off at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on May 30. (Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is hoping key defender Aubrey Modiba is available for the 2026 Fifa World Cup opening match against Mexico at Estadio Azteca on Thursday (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

Modiba, who got injured in the first leg at Lostus of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League final victory against Morocco’s AS FAR last month, is training with the team but there is a question mark over his match fitness.

Bafana have Samukele Kabini and Bradley Cross as cover if Modiba, who has been a stalwart of coach Hugo Broos’ national team for the past few years, does not make it for the huge clash against ‘El Tri’.

TimesLIVE

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