FIFA World Cup 2026

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Mbokazi cleared to play for Bafana against Mexico

Aubrey Modiba looks to be cleared from injury and should start at left-back in World Cup opener

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter, in Pachuca, Mexico

Mbekezeli Mbokazi during the warm-ups for Bafana Bafana's international friendly against Panama at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on March 27 2026. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

There is good news coming out of the Bafana Bafana camp, with clarification that central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is available for the World Cup opener against Mexico on Thursday.

There had been confusion about Mbokazi potentially being suspended. However, confirmation has been provided that the 20-year-old Chicago Fire defensive star served a one-match ban and was handed a monetary fine after his red card for “unsporting behaviour towards an opponent” in a qualifier against Zimbabwe last year.

The other good news is that fellow defender Aubrey Modiba trained for the second day in succession and is more than likely to take his place at left-back at Estadio Azteca (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

The Bafana players were in good spirits on Tuesday at their Club de Fútbol Pachuca training facilities before they were to travel the 95km on Thursday to Mexico City for the hugely anticipated opening match.

TimesLIVE

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