Messi reaffirms enduring influence with World Cup hat-trick for Argentina against Algeria

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epa13042833 Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates scoring the 1-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage match Algeria against Argentina, in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, 16 June 2026.

By Gabriel Araujo, Mark Gleeson, William Schomberg and Ian Ransom

With a dazzling hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 World Cup win over Algeria on Tuesday, the 38-year-old Lionel Messi vindicated coach Lionel Scaloni’s assertion on the eve of the match that he remains fundamental to the reigning champions.

Exactly 20 years after netting his first World Cup goal, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner again shaped the narrative, moving level with Miroslav Klose’s 16 goals for a share of the all-time men’s scoring record at the tournament.

On a night that also marked a record sixth World Cup appearance and his 200th international match, Messi drew roars from the crowd from early on, robbing Algeria of possession high up the pitch in the second minute.

Beyond the hat-trick that would follow, that defensive effort and intensity offered a snapshot of what the forward could still offer his side at the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

𝐀𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 slice of history for Lionel Messi 🤯



He scores his 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 #FIFAWorldCup hattrick ⚽⚽⚽



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/SDeFmSvaJJ — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 17, 2026

“It’s an advantage to have Leo, because of how he manages the group and drives it forward,” said midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who set up Messi’s first goal in the 17th minute.

“He doesn’t pay attention to individual records. He prioritises the team, and for us that’s incredible.”

Messi’s performance also offered a reminder of his resilience, as he arrived at the tournament after recovering from a muscle strain, having been eased back into action earlier this month. Any concerns over his fitness were put to rest.

Scaloni’s Monday statement that Inter Miami’s Messi was now “even more” important to Argentina was emphatically validated with the veteran imposing his rhythm on the match despite being well beyond his prime European years.

“Speechless for Leo. What can I say? He’s incredible. He’s been doing this for 20 years. Everyone in soccer wants to watch him and enjoys it,” the coach repeated after the match.

The fact that this is likely to be Messi’s final World Cup added extra significance for supporters.

200th International apperance ✅

14th #FIFAWorldCup goal ✅



Lionel Messi continues to break boundaries 🐐🇦🇷



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/C7Bop59TMn — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 17, 2026

Thousands of Argentine fans at Kansas City stadium repeatedly bowed in Messi’s direction, including when he was substituted for Nico Paz in the 80th minute, while others had gathered the day before in Mill Creek Park wearing shirts emblazoned with “Messiah”.

In a venue where Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has so often commanded the spotlight, it was time for some Messi magic.

Mahomes was present in the crowd on Tuesday, with the NFL star sharing a goat emoji and video of the Argentine on social media, sports shorthand for “the greatest of all time.”

Messi earned a spot in the World Cup history books with his hat-trick that saw Argentina begin the defence of their title with an emphatic victory.

The opening game in Group J saw another masterclass from the Argentina captain, who turns 39 later this month and was marking his 200th cap for his country as he became the first player to compete at six World Cups.

He got his goalscoring spree underway with a 17th-minute strike from the edge of the penalty area, followed by a tap-in on the hour mark, and the hat-trick was completed in the 76th with a precise shot into the corner of the net.

Also on Monday (early hours of Tuesday SA time) Norway’s prolific striker Erling Haaland wasted no time in opening his World Cup account as he found the net twice in a 4-1 defeat of Iraq in Group I that sent a warning to defenders in the rest of the tournament.

HAALAND SCORES HIS FIRST WORLD CUP GOAL!!! pic.twitter.com/hOFIEuj8Bd — AzzaTalksFooty (@AzzaTalksFooty) June 16, 2026

In the 29th minute of his country’s first World Cup match in 28 years, Haaland slid in at the far post to connect with a low cross from left back David Moller Wolfe.

Veteran Iraq striker Aymen Hussein out-jumped three defenders to power in a header in the 39th minute to equalise. But Haaland struck again four minutes later for his 57th goal in 51 international matches when he chased an under-hit Zaid Tahseen back pass that goalkeeper Jalal Hassan, after hesitating, blasted into the striker’s knee and the ball rebounded into the net.

Norway substitute Leo Ostigard scored with a header from a corner in the 76th minute and an own goal by Hussein made it 4-1 in the final seconds. The win put Norway top of Group I ahead of France who beat Senegal 3-1 earlier on Tuesday.

Austria marked their return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence with a tense 3-1 win over debutants Jordan in their Group J opener, relying on a second-half own goal and a last-gasp penalty to claim the three points.

Austria took the lead on 20 minutes through a Romano Schmid thunderbolt, but were pegged back five minutes after the break when striker Ali Olwan found space in the area and fired a sizzling shot inside the far post.

Austria’s veteran target man Marko Arnautovic slammed a low shot into the net from a goalmouth scramble in the 69th minute but it was ruled out for handball by teammate Stefan Posch following a VAR review.

Seven minutes later, though, Austria were celebrating again as Yazan Al‑Arab deflected a Marcel Sabitzer corner into his own net, before Arnautovic slotted home a penalty deep into stoppage time after Saleem Obeid was penalised for handball.