Aguirre downplays milestone after Mexico top World Cup group with Korea win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Luis Romo (obscured) celebrates scoring Mexico's winner with teammates in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A victory against South Korea at Estadio Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico on Thursday.

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre played down his team’s achievement of topping a World Cup group for the first time since 2002 after their 1-0 win over South Korea on Thursday, saying the real measure of success would come later in the tournament.

The co-hosts became the first team to book a place in the knockout stage, sealing top spot in Group A with the victory in Guadalajara and matching the achievement of Aguirre’s 2002 side.

Bafana Bafana, who lost 2-0 to Mexico in the tournament opener last week, earned a comeback 1-1 draw in Group A’s earlier game in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday.

“I didn’t know that statistic,” Aguirre, who is coaching Mexico at a third World Cup, told reporters. “It’s anecdotal. It was anecdotal in 2002 and it’s anecdotal now because what matters in the end is the final position.”

The result guarantees Mexico at least one knockout-stage match in Mexico City, a prospect Aguirre welcomed as his side seek to build momentum in front of home support.

“There’s nothing like playing at home, it’s priceless,” he said. “The Mexico factor is hugely important.”

Mexico delivered a nervy performance against South Africa but Aguirre said his players had learned valuable lessons from that match.

“Today we learned from our mistakes. We weren’t spectacular, but we played a good match.

“That speaks to the team’s maturity. We were much more patient.”

Asked what set this squad apart from previous Mexican teams he had managed, the 67-year-old said with a smile: “[This team] has a calmer coach.”

While Mexico have secured home-field advantage for the next round, Aguirre said he was determined to keep expectations in check ahead of their final group match against the Czech Republic.

But he also wanted to give them the belief they can achieve more.

“I want to convince my players that we can get into the top 10 in the world. That would be something very special for us.”

Luis Romo’s second-half goal securing the co-hosts their place in the knockout stage.

Mexico broke through five minutes into the second half after the South Korean goalkeeper, Kim Seung-gyu, made a costly error when he failed to gather a cross after colliding with a teammate, allowing Romo to volley into an unguarded net.

Kim later made amends with a save to deny Raul Jimenez, while Raul Rangel in the Mexican goal brilliantly stopped a late attempt from Yang Hyun-jun to preserve Mexico’s clean sheet.

The result leaves Mexico on six points to qualify as Group A winners. They will Czech Republic at the Estadio Azteca on Wednesday, while South Korea, on three points, face South Africa in Monterrey.

Also on Thursday (early hours of Friday SA time) Jonathan David bagged a hat-trick as Canada demolished nine-man Qatar 6-0 to secure their first win at a World Cup finals and lift the co-hosts ahead of Switzerland at the top of Group B.

The victory came at a price, however, as Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone was carried off the pitch with an inflatable red boot on his left leg after a challenge by Assim Madibo early in the second half that earned him a red card and reduced Qatar to nine men.

Cyle Larin pounced on a rebound to open the scoring before David fired home a volley and then converted from close range. Nathan Saliba put the game out of reach when he drilled home a free kick shortly after entering the game for Kone, an own goal from Mohamed Manai made it 5-0 and David completed his treble in stoppage time with a left-foot shot.

Qatar were reduced to 10 men in the 34th minute when Homam Ahmed was sent off for a foul on Tajon Buchanan that originally led to a penalty being awarded until a review determined the challenge was just outside the area.

Canada joined Switzerland on four points through two matches but lead Group B on goal difference. Canada close out the group stage against Switzerland on June 24 in Vancouver while Qatar face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Seattle.

Switzerland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 helped by a second- half double from substitute Johan Manzambi to take control of Group B at Los Angeles Stadium.

After an uneventful first half, the Swiss finally broke through the Bosnia defence when Manzambi came off the bench and had an immediate impact, volleying home to break the deadlock in the 74th minute, three minutes after being introduced.

The favoured Swiss struck again through Ruben Vargas and Manzambi added another before Bosnia’s Ermin Mahmic scored to give the Bosnia fans something to cheer. Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka converted a penalty to wrap up the win.

The Swiss, who have four points and need one more from their final group game to guarantee a place in the Round of 32 as winners or runners-up, face Canada in Vancouver on Wednesday when Bosnia, who have one point, meet Qatar in Seattle.