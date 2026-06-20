Appollis sounds warning before Bafana’s do-or-die Korea clash

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Oswin Appollis is challenged by Vladimir Darida of Czechia during the Fifa World Cup 2026 match at the Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, US, on June 18 2026. Picture:

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Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis is hoping for a good start in the must-win clash against South Korea in Monterrey on Wednesday.

In their opening two matches of the 2026 Fifa World Cup against co-hosts, Mexico, and Czechia, Bafana made things difficult for themselves by conceding early goals.

They never came back against “El Tri” as they went on to lose the opening match 2-0, but they managed to salvage a 1-1 draw against Czechia after Teboho Mokoena’s late penalty.

Appollis said they cannot afford a slow start to the game against the highly unpredictable South Koreans, who are going to be difficult to beat because they are also targeting a knockout place.

“After 15 to 20 minutes, we did get into the game, and it is not nice starting the game slow. But we managed to recover after those opening minutes where we were not in the game,” said the speedy Orlando Pirates winger, who was one of Bafana’s live wires against Czechia.

His point was shared by captain Ronwen Williams, who added it’s difficult to chase the game at this level against organised teams and quality players.

“In the first 20 minutes, we need to be fully focused because we can’t keep on going into games and conceding early goals. If you concede early, you are chasing the game. It is not easy at this level,” said Williams.

Appollis said fighting back to share the spoils with Czechia showed they have character, and that is what they must show in the next match.

“It’s a massive point for us, and we fought hard for it. We were positive, and we are looking forward to the next game.”

Bafana finished the match stronger, largely due to the introduction of Pirates’ attacking trio of Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa and Kamogelo Sebelebele.

“They sat back and that allowed us to have more of the ball and create most of the chances. The boys were positive in the closing stages of the match, and that’s what we must do again in the next game.

“You could see the positive mindset, and we were going forward to attack. We just didn’t manage to create more chances, but we will work on that at training before the next match.”

Appollis, who is touted as one of the favourites for the Footballer of the Season, made his senior World Cup debut to add to his U-20 World Cup appearance in Poland in 2019.

“It was amazing; you dream of playing here, and I am very happy to get a starting game. When you sing the national anthem there, it’s a proud moment because you are representing your country.”

TimesLIVE