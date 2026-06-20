FIFA World Cup 2026

Double delight for Dutch in 5-1 rout of Sweden

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Crysencio Summerville of Netherlands (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 5-1 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage match against Sweden, in Houston, USA, 20 June 2026. ( EPA/SAM WASSON)

An early double from Brian Brobbey, two more in the second half for Cody Gakpo and a late goal from Crysencio Summerville helped the Netherlands notch up an impressive 5-1 win over Sweden at the World Cup on Saturday.

Brobbey, chosen ahead of record scorer Memphis Depay, scored twice in the opening 17 minutes to give the Dutch the early initiative and two goals in a seven-minute spell soon after the break from Gakpo put them into an unassailable lead.

Substitute Anthony Elanga pulled one back in the 59th minute of a free-flowing game but it proved only a consolation for Sweden rather than sparking a fightback, and the Dutch rout was complete when Summerville slalomed his way to the edge of the box to net and finished neatly in the final minute.

The Netherlands top Group F with four points while Sweden stayed on three after two matches, having beaten Tunisia 5-1 in their opener. Japan and Tunisia meet in Monterrey later on Saturday.

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