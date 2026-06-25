Ancelotti tells Brazil to stay calm after Neymar returns and Vinicius sparkles

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epa13062258 Jack Hendry of Scotland (L) in action against Vinicius Junior of Brazil (R) during the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage match Scotland against Brazil, in Miami, Florida, USA, 24 June 2026.

Carlo Ancelotti told Brazil fans to keep their feet on the ground after Neymar made his long-awaited World Cup return and Vinicius Jr sparkled again as the five-time champions swept Scotland aside 3-0 on Wednesday to finish top of Group C.

After an underwhelming 1-1 draw with Morocco in their opener, Brazil have clicked into gear with successive wins, and Ancelotti said his side were becoming the solid, collective unit he wants for the knockout rounds.

“We’re now playing as a team, that was the aim,” Ancelotti said. “We’re not perfect, we need to improve a few things – we could be quicker when we’re in possession.

“I’m happy because the team has improved since the opening match. Being solid is very important now that we’ve reached the knockout stages.”

Brazil will face the second-placed team from Group F, with the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden possible opponents in the Round of 32.

The biggest roar in Miami came for Neymar, who played his first minutes for Brazil after almost three years out of the side. Ancelotti said the 34-year-old had earned his chance after returning to full fitness.

“He got the chance to play because he deserved it, he worked hard to recover. I think that in this World Cup, given his qualities, he can help the team. He played for just a few minutes, but he played well.

“Neymar doesn’t need any motivation to play, no player needs motivation to wear the Brazil shirt. He’s 34-years-old and still has the same passion as a young boy.”

Vinicius also drew praise from the Italian after he scored twice and dazzled up and down the left wing.

“Vini is in great form at the moment and the team helps him a lot. He can play in various positions, both on the inside and on the wing.”

Ancelotti said Brazil had achieved their first objective by topping the group but warned against getting carried away.

Vinícius Jr is always ready to pounce 😤🇧🇷



The Brazilians don't take long to strike in Miami ⚽💥



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/M8R4aVZaHB — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 24, 2026

“I haven’t set a target for how far we can go. The aim isn’t just to play well, the aim is to win.

“A manager is judged by victory or defeat, not by whether the team plays well or badly.”

Asked what he would tell an increasingly excited Brazilian public, Ancelotti smiled and said: “Stay calm.”

Vinicius scored twice as Brazil romped into the second round in a result that left the Scots relying on other results going their way to progress.

The electric Real Madrid forward opened the scoring courtesy of a Scottish mix-up in the seventh minute and added his second with a header in first-half stoppage time before Matheus Cunha rounded out the scoring on the hour mark.

Also on Wednesday (early hours Thursday morning SA time) Morocco came from behind twice in a highly entertaining first half before overcoming already eliminated Haiti 4-2 thanks to goals from substitutes Soufiane Rahimi and Yassine Gessime to advance to the round of 32 as Group C runners-up.

Brazil topped the standings on seven points, ahead of Morocco on goal difference and Haiti finished bottom without a point.

Haiti’s first was given as an own goal after Lenny Joseph’s backheeled effort went in off Morocco keeper Yassine Bounou. Achraf Hakimi equalised, before Wilson Isidor’s stunning strike put Haiti back in front and Ismael Saibari levelled again on the stroke of halftime.

Haiti were on the verge of earning their first World Cup point until Rahimi’s goal 12 minutes from time after a corner and Gessime wrapped up the win late on.

Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi struck second-half goals for Switzerland as they beat Canada 2-1 to qualify for the knockout stage as Group B winners, with the tournament co-hosts also progressing as runners-up.

Switzerland, who finished the group stage on seven points, will remain in Vancouver for their last-32 tie, while Canada, who would have won the group with a draw, ended three points behind them and will head to California.

What a brilliant goal from Canada 🇨🇦 vs Switzerland 🇨🇭



Wow.. beautiful pass , beautiful cross, beautiful finish 😍 pic.twitter.com/9VrJbjfFnC — Nabeel ☆ (@nabeel_mhd_) June 24, 2026

Canada meet Bafana Bafana, 1-0 winners over South Korea to end second in Group A, in their last 32 clash in Los Angeles.

After an uneventful first half the Swiss turned up the heat after the break, Vargas immediately firing them into the lead and 20-year-old Manzambi adding a well-taken second in the 57th. Though substitute Promise David made it 2-1 with his first touch after coming on, Canada were unable to find another goal as they suffered their first defeat of the tournament.

Bosnia and Herzegovina kept their World Cup dreams alive and ended Qatar’s in a 3-1 Group B victory rich in incident, tension and moments of brilliance, leaving the Bosnians almost certain to qualify for the knockout stages as one of the tournament’s eight best third-placed teams.

On a landmark afternoon for captain Edin Dzeko, who won his 150th cap for Bosnia, his side found the breakthrough their relentless first half pressure deserved when Kerim Alajbegovic produced the sort of moment that can illuminate a World Cup.

Picking up possession on the edge of the area in the 29th minute, he slalomed through a crowd of defenders before dispatching an unstoppable right-footed drive into the top corner.

Bosnia doubled their lead soon after in far less elegant fashion. Sead Kolasinac delivered a deep cross to Dzeko at the back post and, fittingly on his milestone appearance, the veteran striker played a decisive role, volleying the ball back across goal where it ricocheted off a Qatari and bobbled into the net for an own goal that appeared to settle the contest.

Qatar, who had spent almost the entire first half on the back foot, suddenly sprang to life minutes before the break as Hassan Al Haydos tapped home from close range, but the Bosnians always looked the more likely to score again on a sun-drenched afternoon and grabbed a third goal 10 minutes from the end through Ermin Mahmic to wrap up the victory.