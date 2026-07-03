‘Satisfaction can kill’, says Spain coach De la Fuente after Austria rout

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Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates with teammates after scoring in Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup last 32 win against Austria in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente refused to get carried away after his side’s commanding 3-0 victory over Austria sent them into the World Cup last 16 on Thursday, insisting there was still plenty of room for improvement and warning that “satisfaction can kill”.

Spain, who have yet to concede a goal at the tournament, produced a dominant display as Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice and Pedro Porro once to underline their status as one of the favourites.

“I have many reasons to be happy today. First because of the victory, we won significantly and the image of the team was fabulous,” De la Fuente said.

“But there is still room for improvement. Perhaps you think you have seen the best of us, but this team has not yet reached its capabilities. There is more to do.”

De la Fuente said Spain’s progress had been built on a long-term process rather than one standout performance and stressed that the knockout rounds would demand even higher standards.

“Today’s performance should be the foundation for what comes next. We are going to keep improving and doing things better. We are not yet satisfied, we are going for more.”

De la Fuente cautioned against believing Spain had reached their peak after another impressive defensive display in which Austria failed to register a shot on target.

“There were situations where we lacked high pressure. You need to keep improving all the time.

“When you get flattered and believe it, you become weaker. Satisfaction can kill you.”

The 65-year-old was full of praise for his left back Marc Cucurella, who provided two assists for Oyarzabal, calling him “invaluable” and “a top-notch player”.

28 goals in 57 apperances for his country 🤩🇪🇸



Mikel Oyarzabal is always within the action ⚽💥



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/cg11oO93UV — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) July 2, 2026

“The next phase will be increasingly demanding,” De la Fuente added. “We have wonderful players, but the only focus is to exceed our own expectations.”

Spain cruised past Austria in a display that reinforced their status as one of the favourites for the World Cup.

Forward Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice, once in each half, both assisted by Marc Cucurella.

Pedro Porro doubled Spain’s lead in the 66th minute with a header from an Alex Baena cross.

Spain will face Portugal in last 16 on Monday at Dallas Stadium.

Also on Thursday (early hours of Wednesday South Africa time) A stoppage-time winner from Portugal’s Goncalo Ramos gave his side a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia to move them into the last 16.

Substitute Ramos headed home a pinpoint cross from Rafael Leao in the 94th minute to give Portugal the lead.

Croatia’s late equaliser from Josko Gvardiol was ruled out for offside.

Ivan Perisic’s strike fired Croatia ahead in the 53rd minute. Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty in the 68th after a VAR review to bring Portugal level.

Switzerland eased past Algeria 2-0, with Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye on target.

The Swiss opener was crafted by 20-year-old talent Johan Manzambi, who surged down the left flank before drilling a low ball across the face of goal for Embolo to convert.

The assist was Manzambi’s second of the tournament. The youngster has also scored three goals in four World Cup appearances despite making only two starts.

Switzerland doubled their advantage a minute into the second half when Ndoye produced a composed finish beyond Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane after the ball broke kindly to him on the edge of the box.

Switzerland, who were eliminated in the round of 16 in 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022, will hope this time to break that cycle of disappointment. The three-times World Cup quarter-finalists have not reached the last eight since 1954.

Switzerland will remain in Vancouver, where they will face either Colombia or Ghana in the last 16 on Tuesday.