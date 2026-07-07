Argentina stage stunning late comeback to see off Egypt

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Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring Argentina's winning goal in their 2026 FIFA World Cup last 16 victory against Egypt at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday.

By Trevor Stynes

Holders Argentina survived a huge scare and staged an amazing comeback with three late goals to earn a 3-2 win over Egypt on Tuesday that sent them through to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Enzo Fernandez headed the winning goal three minutes into stoppage time at Atlanta Stadium from a Lautaro Martinez cross to stun Egypt who thought they had at least taken the champions to extra time.

𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐨 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐧á𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐳 🫨🇦🇷



He completes the comeback for the World Champions in Atlanta 😤🏆#DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 | #EverythingCanWait pic.twitter.com/iyXcR91aaC — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) July 7, 2026

Cristian Romero pulled one back for Argentina with 11 minutes remaining from a free header and Lionel Messi levelled the tie four minutes later with a blistering strike from inside the area.

Egypt went in front in the 15th minute, Yasser Ibrahim getting ahead of his marker Lisandro Martinez to power a header into the far corner.

Messi’s penalty was saved by keeper Mostafa Shobeir, the Argentina captain’s second miss from the spot in the tournament.

Mostafa Zico had a goal ruled out but went on to double Egypt’s lead with 23 minutes left.

Argentina will meet Switzerland or Colombia in Saturday’s quarterfinal in Kansas.