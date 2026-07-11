SA football rocked by death of Bafana star Jayden Adams, 25

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Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams celebrates after he scored the second goal in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in 2025.

South African football has been rocked by the news of the death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams at 25.

While no official statement has been released by Sundowns or the South African Football Association yet, sources close to the player and his club and former team Stellenbosch FC confirmed the news of the death of the midfielder.

A circular sent by a senior Stellenbosch official to club members on WhatsApp stated: “It is incredibly sad to inform you that Jayden Adams has passed away this morning. The circumstances are not clear at this stage.”

Adams featured for Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in North America last month.

Details of the circumstances of his death are still emerging. Adams is believed to have been found dead in a hotel in Cape Town.

The skilful central midfielder joined Sundowns from Stellenbosch in January 2025.

Sundowns, Stellenbosch and Safa’s media departments could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story.

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