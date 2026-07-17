Last gasp Argentina’s resilience no surprise to captain Messi

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Lionel Messi of Argentina wins the ball from England's Harry Kane in their 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday.

By Nick Mulvenney

Lionel Messi was not surprised that Argentina had managed to dig themselves out of a hole once again in their World Cup semifinal against England and book a return to the title decider.

The 39-year-old Argentina captain provided assists for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez in the dying minutes of Wednesday’s highly charged clash at Atlanta Stadium as the world champions came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory.

That followed extra-time victories over Cape Verde in the last 32 and Switzerland in the quarterfinals, as well as a 3-2 win from 2-0 down over Egypt in the last 16 secured by a stoppage-time winner.

“This group doesn’t surprise me,” Messi said after the game.

“I know and we know what we were capable of. People might have had doubts about us because we had players who were very much at their limit, but when we come together and are united, it always gives us an extra boost.

“They inspire each other. They find something they didn’t know they had, and give everything.”

Messi, who said he was thoroughly enjoying the ride at his sixth World Cup and giving no thought to retirement, was looking forward to locking horns with 2010 champions Spain in the final in New Jersey (9pm SA time) on Sunday.

“It’s a team I know well,” said Messi, who played for Barcelona in Spain for 17 years.

“They have a footballing philosophy and have been playing this way for many, many years.

Thanks to his two assists against England, Lionel Messi has the edge over Kylian Mbappé in the #FIFAWorldCup2026 Golden Boot race 💪#EverythingCanWait #DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/EQ11byoLqj — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) July 16, 2026

“I know the players. I’ve played against them, I follow them and several of them are at Barça, the club I love.

“It’s a special match, a World Cup final. I imagine it’s going to be an even contest.”

Messi and his teammates celebrated Wednesday’s victory behind a banner proclaiming Argentina’s ownership of the Falklands/Malvinas, the South Atlantic islands their country fought and lost a war with Britain over in 1982.

Given that history and the wider cultural and footballing rivalry, Messi said it was a match they could not afford to lose.

“We went out there with real determination.

“The fans wanted this victory more than any other because of what it means to face England in a semifinal and reach another World Cup final.”