FIFA World Cup 2026

Spain battle past 10-man Argentina in extra time to be World Cup champions

La Roja dominate an Argentina reduced to 10 men when Fernandez dismissed in second-half added time

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Ferran Torres celebrates with teammate Nico Williams after scoring Spain' extra-time winner in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final victory against Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. (Christopher Neundorf/EPA/BackpagePix)

By Karolos Grohmann

Spain needed an extra-time goal by substitute Ferran Torres to edge past 10-man defending champions Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup final on Sunday.

Torres broke the deadlock early in the second half of extra time at New York New Jersey Stadium, firing home on the rebound to give the European champions their second World Cup title.

Argentina were down to 10 men when Enzo Fernandez was dismissed with a second booking in second-half stoppage time.

The Argentines were toothless in attack and did not have a shot on or off target for 115 minutes.

At 65 years old, Spain’s Luis de la Fuente became the oldest World Cup-winning coach.

Argentina’s 39-year-old captain Lionel Messi became only the second player to feature in three World Cup finals and also the oldest outfield player to feature in a final.

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