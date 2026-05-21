Shaun Bartlett backs Iqraam Rayners to lead Bafana’s World Cup attack

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Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners (left) is challenged by Ayanda Jiyane of Golden Arrows during their Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

By Luthando Zibeko

Former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett believes in-form Mamelodi Sundowns forward Iqraam Rayners should spearhead South Africa’s attack at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Bafana Bafana return to the global stage in Group A, playing the World Cup’s opening game against hosts co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca in Mexico City on June 11.

South Africa then face Czechia on June 18 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, before concluding the group stage against South Korea on June 25 at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe.

For South Africa to progress beyond the group stage for the first time, Bartlett insists they must be clinical up-front. Rayners has been in superb form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists for Mamelodi Sundowns.

The cross, the header 🤩💫



You can't slow Iqraam Rayners down 🍿



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/cBx9gpyQhR — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 3, 2026

Sundowns’ shock 3-2 defeat to TS Galaxy last week that put Orlando Pirates on the verge of their first Betway Premiership title since 2012. Even if the Brazilians do fail to reach their ninth successive league title, Rayners’ tally of 13 goals in 16 starts highlights his consistency and importance.

“We do not have many strikers scoring goals at the moment. Iqraam Rayners is scoring consistently for Sundowns. He could be the answer for us and boost the attack at the World Cup,” Bartlett, who famously scored twice against Saudi Arabia at the 1998 World Cup in France, told SportsBoom.

Bartlett also praised the form of Pirates’ midfield attacking duo of Oswin Appolis and Relebohile Mofokeng, noting their contributions in front of goal. He emphasised the importance of confidence heading into a major tournament, adding that Rayners’ performances in a top team competing on multiple fronts makes him a strong candidate for a recall.

South Africa’s lack of goals remains a concern for coach Hugo Broos, as seen during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco earlier this year, were Bafana exited in the last 16, and in friendlies against Panama in March, where the national team dominated possession but failed to convert chances.

Iqraam Rayners is keeping himself on Hugo Broos' radar 🇿🇦👀



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/TK7kfF8ISM — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 3, 2026

Compounding the issue is the dip in form of first-choice striker Lyle Foster. The Burnley forward, who impressed at the Afcon with two goals and two assists, has struggled in England, scoring only three times in 26 appearances as his club was relegated to the Championship.

Bartlett noted Foster has been deployed out of position at Burnley, making it difficult for him to fit back into his natural centre-forward role for the national team.Broos also recalled Bongokuhle Hlongwane in March, but the Minnesota United striker has failed to impress.

Bartlett believes this further strengthens the case for Rayners’ inclusion.

We must prepare the best way possible ahead of the tournament. It is discouraging that you sometimes hear the current generation is going through [the] same things we went through 30 years ago. — Shaun Bartlett

The former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach reflected on his own career, recalling how he returned to the Premier Soccer League, playing a loan spell for Cape Town Spurs from MLS side MetroStars, in 1998 to regain confidence ahead of the World Cup in France. His decision paid off, as he was recalled to Philippe Troussier’s national squad and scored that memorable brace against the Saudis.

Bartlett stressed preparation is crucial, dismissing the idea that Bafana must face top opposition before the tournament. Instead, he argued that conquering the continent should be the priority, citing Brazil’s approach of playing against local clubs to build confidence and scoring momentum.

“We must prepare the best way possible ahead of the tournament. It is discouraging that you sometimes hear the current generation is going through [the] same things we went through 30 years ago. We have a massive opening game against Mexico.

“It’s never easy playing the hosts. South Korea will run all day, while Czechia are always tough to beat. But we should remain positive, and I back the boys to deliver a strong tournament.”

The Herald