Aguirre happy at Bafana World Cup opponents Mexico’s ‘best effort’ easing past Ghana

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PUEBLA, MEXICO - MAY 22: Brian Gutiérrez of Mexico celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Edson Álvarez during the international friendly match between Mexico and Ghana at Estadio Cuauhtémoc on May 22, 2026 in Puebla, Mexico.

By Janina Nuno Rios

Mexico beat Ghana 2-0 in Puebla on Friday in a World Cup warm-up that offered a glimpse of the excitement building less than three weeks before the country opens the tournament.

Mexico, co-hosts with Canada and the US, open the 2026 World in their Group A clash against Bafana at the Azteca in Mexico City on Jun 11.

While Puebla is not among Mexico’s World Cup host cities, fans in green shirts created a lively atmosphere throughout Friday night. Repeated Mexican waves rolled around the stadium despite visible empty sections closed under FIFA sanctions linked to discriminatory chants at previous national team matches.

Brian Gutiérrez set the tone immediately, curling home from the edge of the box after two minutes at Cuauhtemoc Stadium.

🔥😮‍💨 UFFF QUE GOLAZO DE BRIAN GUTIERREZ!



QUE JUGADOR. 🪄 pic.twitter.com/QbRBFWSv7g — All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) May 23, 2026

Teenage Liga MX sensation Gil Mora struck the post in the first half and Alexis Vega had a header ruled out for offside before the break.

“He’s a different player, we’ve always said that,” Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said of Mora, who made his first appearance for Mexico since November after returning from injury.

“He’s brave, direct, vertical; he gives us great joy because he’s Mexican and because he’s back without pain.”

Ghana, with recently appointed coach Carlos Queiroz absent and assistants leading from the bench, threatened an equaliser early in the second half after forcing a pair of saves from the Mexican goalkeeper and hitting the crossbar.

It’s not easy [to pick the team], it’s the most complex part of my job. — Javier Aguirre

But substitute Guillermo Martinez ended the visitors’ hopes in the 54th minute, finishing off a counterattack to double Mexico’s lead.

Coach Aguirre used the friendly to continue evaluating players ahead of naming Mexico’s final World Cup squad on June 1, with Europe-based players Luis Chavez, Edson Alvarez, Jorge Sanchez making second-half appearances after recently joining their training camp.

The coach praised the effort shown by players battling for places in the final squad.

“The fact they tried and gave their best effort, for me, that’s already worthwhile.

“It’s not easy [to pick the team], it’s the most complex part of my job. It’s a bit about trying to see all the possible scenarios with my coaching staff.”