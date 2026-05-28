Striker Rayners adds X-factor to World Cup squad, says Broos

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Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns is back in the Bafana Bafana squad after missing out on Afcon in Morocco.

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is delighted with the return of Iqraam Rayners to SA’s World Cup squad, saying he would add a different dimension to the attacking skills of Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa.

Rayners was a surprise omission from Broos’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad in Morocco earlier this year.

With Rayners’ reinstatement, Broos revealed how he planned to use the veteran striker during the tournament.

“Rayners was out because of health problems. And then he had some difficulties, but he is scoring again,” Broos told the media during a press conference in Sandton on Thursday.

“You know, Rayners is always able to score. He is a different type. You have Foster, you have Makgopa, who is more of a tall guy. But you also have him [Rayners]. He is fast, he really has a smell for goals. We have opportunities now.

“Depending on our opponent, we will choose either Foster, Makgopa or Rayners. And also during the game, if we have to change something, we will have another type of player available. That’s why I wanted him to be with the team,” said Broos.

The coach admitted they had missed Rayners in Morocco. “I already said that at Afcon. It was not really the Bafana team. Mentally, we were not ready. There were a lot of things happening with me after the accusation of racism, and it all influenced our preparations.

“Also, the mentality in the group was not what I was used to seeing. There were players who were not happy because they weren’t playing, and I’d never seen that before.

“But I’m not afraid now, because the boys are motivated and they will make a good World Cup.”

Following the recent successes of Sundowns and Pirates, who make up 16 members of the World Cup squad, the 74-year-old believes the players are in a confident mood.

“Pirates are league champions now. Sundowns won the Champions League. I was afraid that if they had lost that, I would have to be dealing with disappointed players,” said Broos.

Sowetan